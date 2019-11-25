‘Watchmen’ Schedule: How Many Episodes Are Left Until the Finale?

The new HBO series Watchmen is a big hit so far. But how many episodes are left until the finale airs? Sadly, the first season is coming to a close faster than you might want.

‘Watchmen’ Has Nine Episodes This Season

Tonight is Episode 6 of Watchmen, called “This Extraordinary Being.” It’s going to feature a lot of flashbacks that will reveal a lot about Angela and her grandfather’s backstory. The episode airs Sunday, November 24, at 9 p.m. Eastern.

But after tonight, there are only three episodes left in the season.

The description for tonight’s episode reads: “Deep under the influence of Nostalgia, Angela gets a firsthand account of her grandfather’s journey.”

Here’s the rest of the schedule for the season.

Episode 7: “An Almost Religious Awe” – December 1 at 9 p.m. Eastern

Episode 8: “A God Walks Into a Bar” – December 8 at 9 p.m. Eastern

(Given that Angela’s name is Abar, this might be a play on words to also mean “A God Walks Into Abar.”)

Episode 9: “See How They Fly” – December 15 at 9 p.m. Eastern

The finale of the season will air on December 15, 2019.

So far, each episode has been about 60 minutes long, give or take a few minutes.

The description for the first episode (which also helped describe the entire series) read: “In an alternate America where police conceal their identities behind masks to protect themselves from a terrorist organization, Detective Angela Abar (Regina King) investigates the attempted murder of a fellow officer under the guidance of her friend and Chief, Judd Crawford (Don Johnson). Meanwhile, the Lord of a Country Estate (Jeremy Irons) receives an anniversary gift from his loyal servants.”

The TV series takes place about 30 years after the end of the comics. And yes, the comics are canon and not the movie. (The movie’s storyline is almost identical to the comics, except for the ending. The TV series is based on the giant squid ending and not the alternate ending envisioned by the movie.)

HBO describes the new Watchmen series this way: “Set in an alternate history where “superheroes” are treated as outlaws, Watchmen embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel of the same name while attempting to break new ground of its own.”

The TV series has an alternate timeline that you’ll figure out slowly as the series airs, if you’re not familiar with the comics already. But if you haven’t read the comics, they’re great and you should take the time to read them when you have the chance. Understanding the background will help you have a deeper understanding of the TV series.

With time, Watchmen might be the next Game of Thrones. Damon Lindelof has said that it’s unclear if there will be a second season.

Lindelof said during New York Comic Con that Watchmen was envisioned as a one-season standalone series and would not leave any cliffhangers or loose ends. He said the essential mystery will be resolved but “obviously there is a potential promise for further exploration of the world… Does that mean that there isn’t going to be anymore Watchmen? Not necessarily. Does that mean that I will be working on subsequent seasons of Watchmen? I don’t know is the answer to that question.”

Lindelof talked with Metro this month and said there could be one or two questions they don’t answer, but they aren’t central mysteries. But, he said they didn’t save any ideas for a second season. “There’s a fair amount of hubris in planning multiple seasons of a television show in this day and age,” he told Metro. At this point, he doesn’t have any major ideas for a second season.

However, director Nicole Kassell told Business Insider that there is plenty of content for a second season, possibly more. “I think it would be delicious and wonderful to see.” She said how the audience reacts to the first season will help determine if there’s a second.