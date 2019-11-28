Is Wells Fargo Open or Closed on Thanksgiving 2019?

Thanksgiving 2019 has arrived, and there may be those who need to run last-minute errands, including a stop by the bank. But are the banks open or closed on Thanksgiving? Is Wells Fargo open for business or will you have to wait until after the holiday to make your deposit/transaction?

Unfortunately, most Wells Fargo locations will be closed on Thanksgiving 2019. They will resume regular business hours the following day, November 29. Thanksgiving is one of the many holidays that the bank observes, in addition to Independence Day and Christmas. The rest of the holidays include:

New Year’s Day

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

President’s Day

Memorial Day

Independence Day (4th of July)

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Veterans Day

Thanksgiving

Christmas Day

Despite being closed, you can still use ATMs at most Wells Fargo locations. They will be operating regularly for those who need access to cash. It’s also a good idea to check whether your nearest location is following similar hours. You can check with your nearest location by going directly to the Wells Fargo website, which has a function that allows you to search for individual restaurants by zip code, city or state. Hours can vary by location.

Wells Fargo isn’t the only bank to close up shop on Thanksgiving 2019. Other banks that observe the holiday include Citibank, Bank of America, HSBC, Keybank, Citizens Bank, Sovereign Bank, Capital One, Chase and TD Bank. The full list of closures includes:

Bank of America

Bank of the West

Capital One

Chase Bank

Citibank

Citizens Bank

Fifth Third Bank

HSBC

PNC Bank

SunTrust

TD Bank

US Bank

Whether or not these banks are open on November 29 depends on your given state. The day after Thanksgiving, also known as Black Friday, is considered a state holiday so banks may still be closed in these states: California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia.

History of Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo is an American multinational financial services company that’s based in San Francisco, California. It is the world’s fourth-largest bank by market capitalization and the fourth largest bank in the US by total assets. It was founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, who had previously founded American Express. They decided to form Wells Fargo & Company to provide express and banking services to people in the state of California.

There are 12 museums, known as the Wells Fargo History Museums, that detail their history. They are located in Charlotte, North Carolina, Denver, Colorado, Des Moines, Iowa, Los Angeles, California, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Phoenix, Arizona, Portland, Oregon, Sacramento, California and San Francisco, California.

These museums include original stagecoach displays, as well as photographs, gold nuggets, mining artifacts, telegraph equipment and historic bank artifacts. Wells Fargo also has a museum about their history in in Old Sacramento State Historic Park in Sacramento, California.