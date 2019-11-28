When does Floribama Shore Come Back? Why isn’t It on TV Tonight?

Fans of the Jersey Shore spinoff Floribama Shore may have noticed that it isn’t on TV Thursday (Nov. 28) — the reason is that it’s Thanksgiving and MTV is instead running a marathon of its show Ridiculousness. But when does Floribama Shore come back? Here’s what you need to know about the rest of season three.

The show aired two episodes last week to make up for no episode this week, and you only have to wait a week for it to return with new episodes. On Dec. 5, there’s a new episode called “Old Gussy’s Back,” which can only mean one thing — ladies’ man Gus Smyrnios must be breaking away from the whole “I have a girlfriend” thing.

Remember, Gus came into this season saying that things were going to be different because now he has a girlfriend. Heavy did a little digging and discovered that his girlfriend at the time of filming was Lisa Burns, a University of Florida student. But by the time Floribama Shore season three premiered, guess what? He had already moved on to someone new.

We’re guessing that means he’s going to be single and ready mingle sooner rather than later on the show. What will this mean for Gus and Nilsa Prowant, who have had an on-again, off-again “friends with benefits” situation since last season?

There is also sure to be fallout from the drunken brawl that broke out in the last episode. In the aftershow, the guys broke down what happened and Gus said it basically started because Codi wanted to go to bed and Gus wanted to mess with him, then Codi called Lisa “a b*tch,” which is when the stuff hit the fan.

“Everybody’s trying to cool me down at this point,” says Gus, adding, “Since I had gotten into the beach house, I felt like everybody had came at me for my relationship. That was my breaking point right there. It’s the first time we’ve ever had a fight, probably going to be one of the only times we ever have a fight to that extent … but we squashed it. We’ve been fine ever since.”

I was just glad I was there, otherwise, Gus definitely would have put hands on him and it would not have been pretty to start our summer,” says Jeremiah.

Maybe everybody getting on Gus for having a girlfriend is why “Old Gussy’s Back” when the show returns? We’ll have to tune in to find out.

Floribama Shore returns Thursday, Dec. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

