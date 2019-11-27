When Does Riverdale Come Back? Why Isn’t It on TV Tonight?

Riverdale fans may have noticed that their favorite teen drama is not on TV Wednesday (Nov. 27). That’s due to the holiday — a lot of shows are on hiatus this week because of Thanksgiving. But when does Riverdale come back?

Luckily, the next new episode of Riverdale airs on Wednesday, Dec. 4, so fans only have to wait a week to find out what’s going to happen to Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) after they killed Uncle Bedford (Alex Zahara) and dumped his body in Sweetwater River.

The next new episode is titled “In Treatment” and according to the press release, “as residents across Riverdale begin receiving more mysterious videotapes on their doorsteps, the seniors of Riverdale High eagerly await their college decision letters. Concerned that the stress may be getting to them, Mrs. Burble (guest star Gina Torres), the school’s guidance counselor, meets with Betty (Lili Reinhart), Archie (KJ Apa), Veronica (Camila Mendes), Cheryl and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) to discuss what’s plaguing them.”

There is also another new episode before the holiday hiatus, titled “Tangerine.” In this one, “Veronica declares war on her father, Hiram (Mark Consuelos) by enlisting a secret weapon against him — her Abuelita (guest star Ana Mercedes). Archie and FP (Skeet Ulrich) team up to take Dodger (guest star Juan Riedinger) down for good, while Betty and Charles (guest star Wyatt Nash) investigate a series of strange attacks aimed at Betty. Elsewhere, Jughead’s search for his grandpa, Forsythe Pendleton Jones I (guest star Timothy Webber), leads to more questions than answers, while Cheryl finally makes peace with the past that’s been haunting her.”

The CW hasn’t yet announced the midseason return date for Riverdale, but if the pattern holds from the last two seasons, it will be back with episode 10 on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. We don’t have any synopses for those episodes yet, but we do know the titles — and they are named after two big (though very different) movies from the 1990s.

The first episode back in the new year is titled “Varsity Blues” and the episode after that is titled “Quiz Show,” probably airing Jan. 22. There is no word yet on if a game show scandal or whipped cream bikini is somehow involved.

