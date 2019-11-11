When Is Trump Speaking at the NYC Veterans Day Parade?

The Veterans Day Parade in New York City takes place today, Monday, November 11. The parade begins at 12 p.m. after the Opening Ceremony, which begins at 11 a.m. Eastern. But what time will President Donald Trump be in attendance? Read on for more details about what is happening today.

This Is the First Time a Sitting President Had Attended in New York City

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will be attending the parade. This is the first time a sitting President has accepted the invitation to attend, Fox News reported. Most Presidents attend D.C. celebrations.

When Bill White, founder of Constellation Group, made the announcement that Trump was attending, he said that Trump personally saved the parade from financial insolvency in the 1990s. White said: “He wrote a ginormous check, saved the Veterans Day Parade. He was honored at the Pentagon way back then. He has been a friend to our veterans for many, many, many years… We are so grateful to our president.”

Trump will address the parade during the Opening Ceremony, which begins at 11 a.m. Eastern. Although the exact time of Trump’s speech is not known, the Parade itself is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. So Trump should be speaking some time between 11 a.m. Eastern and 12 p.m. Eastern.

Originally, Trump was going to give a speech and then also lay a wreath at the Eternal Light memorial. The White House later decided that he would not participate in the wreath-laying ceremony itself, The New York Times reported. Trump will also not be marching in the parade itself, which begins at 12 p.m. Eastern.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said that the event is focusing on veterans and not on political affiliations or parties.”(This event) should not be politicized. It should not be a spectacle. If he’s really coming here to truly honor veterans, God bless him.”

Here’s the full schedule for the Veterans Parade today. This is the 100th annual NYC Veterans Day Parade in Madison Square Park.

The Opening Ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. Eastern inside Madison Square Park (24th Street and Fifth Avenue.) This will begin with a moment of silence at the exact moment the Armistice ended World War I. Seating for the ceremony is limited and preference is given to disabled and elderly veterans.

The ceremony’s laying of the wreaths at the Eternal Light monument will take place just before 12 p.m. Eastern, at the conclusion of the ceremony.

A youth tribute march will take place at 11:05 a.m. Eastern.

The Veterans Day Parade will start at 12 p.m. (at the conclusion of the opening ceremony.) It will proceed north on Fifth Avenue, from 26th to 46th Street, for about 1.2 miles. This is the same path the parade took in 2018. Spectators are encouraged to gather anywhere along the parade route.

The Parade will conclude by 3:30 p.m. Eastern.

This year’s featured military branch is the U.S. Marine Corps. The Army, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard will also be represented.

For more details, see the official website here.