Who Died on ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Episode 1? Full List

A lot of people died in the Season 4 premiere of Rick and Morty. The episode was amazing and so much happened, it could be tough to keep up at times. Here’s a roundup of each person who died and what happened.

This article has spoilers for Season 4 Episode 1 of Rick and Morty.

The first “people” who died were a bunch of crystal poachers.

Rick killed the poachers with the help of the Death Crystal.

But then, guided by the Death Crystal, Morty accidentally crashed the ship and killed Rick!

Fascist Rick died next, killed by Fascist Morty.

Next, Gearhead was killed when Clone Rick 1 unleashed Mr. Meeseeks on Fascist Morty, telling him to kill Fascist Morty. It should be noted that this is the Gearhead from Fascist Morty’s universe and not the Gearhead we’ve met before, most likely.

Next, Phoenix Project Clone Rick 1 and Fascist Morty died after the gun went off and they were sucked into the vacuum of space. This Mr. Meeseeks also died.

Clone Shrimp Rick is then born in the Shrimp parallel universe. Sadly, this is a fascist universe and Clone Shrimp Rick is quickly killed. Seems that the universes that still have the Operation Phoenix clone lab working are all in fascist universes. Oops.

And next, Clone Teddy Rick kills himself when he wakes up in yet another fascist universe.

And then there’s the scene with the bully and Morty-controlled-by-the-death-crystal.

First, I’m guessing the bully dies because the air gets thin. And then he shrinks one of Bully #1’s friends, so he might be dead or just caught in a Pokeball-like-thing, it’s unclear.

Then a big fight scene with the police happens and a lot of people die. A LOT. And Morty-with-the-crystal doesn’t really care.

First, these police don’t technically die, but doesn’t it still count?

And next, a bunch of military people die. In court later, the judge specifies that Morty killed 13 military men, turning them into a pile of ash.

And the Meeseeks succeeded at the mission Crystal Morty gave them, and they all died.

And then there is the super creepy scene where the Wasps eat a caterpillar and his three babies. :-/

And Hologram Rick ultimately dies when he tries to take over everything (despite insisting earlier that he wouldn’t do that.)

So that’s everyone who died in Season 4 Episode 1. As you can see, the list was VERY long.

And “there’s a lesson here, but I’m not the one who’s going to figure it out.”

Oh, and Morty’s dream of ending up with Jessica pretty much died too in this episode. But I’d imagine his dream didn’t die permanently, and she’ll be back again in a future episode. Hopefully we will see Evil Morty and Bird Person in future episodes too. But there were a lot of characters we won’t see again, because they died in the Season 4 premiere.