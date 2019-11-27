Whole Foods & Trader Joe’s Thanksgiving Hours 2019: Are They Open?

Thanksgiving happens this year on Thursday, November 28, 2019. The national holiday is celebrated across the United States with grand meals and festive feasts, which means it is also a busy time for the country’s biggest grocery store chains, including Whole Foods and Trader’s Joes.

Since Thanksgiving is a federal holiday, however, many businesses are closed to give employees the day off, so it might not be as easy for you to purchase your last-minute ingredients if there’s something you forgot to purchase in advance. Luckily, some major chains are aware that it’s a big day for sales and have adjusted their schedules in order to accommodate the increased demand.

So, is it Thanksgiving and you’re finding yourself in need of a grocery store run to pick up the butter you accidentally left off your original grocery list, or a store-bought pie because the one you baked got burnt? No matter the reason, there are options available to save your Thanksgiving meal.

If Whole Foods or Trader Joe’s is your grocery store of choice, this is what you need to know about their hours of operation on Thanksgiving Day this year:

Whole Foods Locations Are Open on Thanksgiving Day Nation-Wide

A representative for Whole Foods informed Country Living that all Whole Foods locations will be open for at least part of Thanksgiving Day, adding that specific hours will vary by location. If you are planning to shop at a Whole Foods store near you, we recommend you call ahead to find out when they’ll be open or consult Whole Foods’ store locator for more information here.

In addition to being there for last-minute Thanksgiving Day grocery needs, it makes sense that Whole Foods is keeping its doors open on the holiday because at select locations, they have a number of Thanksgiving holiday feasts available for pick-up between November 21 and Thanksgiving Day, November 28. If this is something you are interested in taking advantage of, keep in mind that their website advises that all orders must be placed 48 hours ahead of the pick-up date and time.

Trader Joe’s Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving but Open the Day Before

Unlike Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s will not be open for business on the Thanksgiving holiday, giving their employees at locations across the country the day off. In a statement on the Trader Joe’s website, they wrote “Trader Joe’s Stores will be CLOSED on Thursday, November 28, 2019 for the Thanksgiving holiday. Be sure to pick up your bird and all of the fixings before the day of the holiday! We are thankful for you.”

According to Good Housekeeping, the chain’s locations will operate under regular business hours the day before Thanksgiving, on Wednesday, November 27, remaining open from 8am until 10pm to support customers’ shopping needs as they prepare to cook their holiday feasts.

To find a Trader Joe’s near you, you can use the grocery chain’s store directory found here.

While they’re not open on Thanksgiving, Trader Joe’s has offered loyal customers some helpful tips and recipes to consult when cooking their meals.