Why Isn’t Jeopardy on TV Today?

Answer: These begin today on Capitol Hill and are causing all the major networks to preempt their regular daytime television programming.

Question: What is the House of Representatives’ impeachment hearing?

You may have noticed that Jeopardy is not on your TV today. That is because of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump’s request that the Ukraine government investigate 2020 presidential candidate and former vice president of the United States Joe Biden, which all major TV networks are carrying live throughout Wednesday (Nov. 13) and Friday (Nov. 15).

It is unfortunate for people tuning in for the Tournament of Champions, but never fear — you can still set your DVR to record the Jeopardy episodes, which will air overnight. Wednesday’s episode will air at 1:35 a.m. Thursday morning and Friday’s episode will air at 1:35 a.m. Saturday morning.

Wednesday’s hearings are expected to feature testimony from Bill Taylor, the acting U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, and George Kent, a deputy assistant secretary at the State Department overseeing European and Eurasian affairs. The hearing begins at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT.

Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, is scheduled for Friday beginning at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT. All three witnesses have previously testified in closed-door hearings held by the House.

ABC’s coverage of the hearings will be anchored by George Stephanopoulos and David Muir; NBC’s by Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie and Chuck Todd; CBS’ by Norah O’Donnell; and PBS’ coverage will be anchored by Judy Woodruff. The cable news networks will also have coverage, anchored by their usual daytime correspondents.

Tuesday (Nov. 12) Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., circulated a letter to House members telling them how they intend to proceed with the hearings.

“We intend to conduct these hearings with the seriousness and professionalism the public deserves. The process will be fair to the President, the Committee Members, and the witnesses. Above all, these hearings are intended to bring the facts to light for the American people,” Schiff writes.

The formal hearings are just the first step of impeachment proceedings. If it continues, they will be followed by a House of Representatives vote on the articles of impeachment, which must receive a majority vote to pass. Then the proceedings would move to the U.S. Senate for trial, with that body eventually voting on the articles of impeachment that passed the House. If a two-thirds majority is reached in the Senate, the president would be removed.

