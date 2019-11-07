William Wintersole Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

William Wintersole, a veteran of daytime soap opera The Young and The Restless, has died at the age of 88 from complications with cancer. His daughter, Tiffany Harmon, shared the news on Facebook. She writes:

Early Tuesday morning my father Bill Wintersole passed. My bond with him was strong. His heart pure. He spoke to me with his facial expressions, as his gift was communication with ANY BODY..ANYWHERE..ANYTIME. A Legend. An entertainer and my beautiful daddy. #collectiveconsciousness as he rises above to protect me and those many fans who loved him.

Here’s what you need to know about this veteran screen actor.

1. Wintersole Has Been Sick For Several Years

In a separate Facebook post, Harmon details the two years they spent with “trips to the hospital, nursing home, and back all over again.”

“I did my best…and I really was present and accounted for — for these past years,” writes Harmon.

She also says she’s happy to have the Internet there to “search and share and love him even more for being such a great talented actor.”

2. His ‘Young and The Restless’ Character is Has Also Passed Away

Attorney Mitchell Sherman was a stalwart for Newman Enterprises for decades. In September 2019, Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) revealed to Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) that Mitchell passed away.

As a prominent attorney on the show, his big storylines included getting Jill Abbott (Jess Walton) marriage to Phillip Chancellor II (John Considine) declared illegal because Katherine Chancellor (Jeanne Cooper) was intoxicated when she signed the papers to divorce Phillip. He also helped Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) stop Derek Thurston (Joe Ladue) from taking over Chancellor Industries. And in recent years, he helped Brock Reynolds (Beau Kazer) uncover the plot to switch Marge Cotroke (also Jeanne Cooper) and Katherine’s identities.

3. He Did So Much More than Soap Operas

Wintersole was born in 1931 in Portsmouth, Ohio, but came to California to attend UCLA for college. He went on to star on The Young and the Restless for 25 years, his last appearances coming in 2011, but he also appeared dozens of other TV shows, including Star Trek, Mission: Impossible, General Hospital, and Simon & Simon.

Wintersole’s movie credits include TV movies And the Band Played On, The Day the Bubble Burst and Son-Rise: A Miracle of Love and feature film Valley of the Dolls.

4. Wintersole Served During the Korean War

According to his IMDB bio, Wintersole worked for the American Forces Radio and Television service during the Korean War, assigned to the AFKN HQ at station KILROY in Taegu, Korea.

During the Korean War, there were so many American troops serving there that a number of stations were used, including mobile units that followed combat units, providing news and entertainment on the radio.

5. He Was a Devoted Father and Grandfather

Harmon writes on Facebook, “I am one lucky lady to have such an amazing father.. and for my connection to have been so STELLAR… he was my guide.. and will always guide me.”

Wintersole is survived by his partner Marlene Silverstein, daughters Tiffany and Katherine Ramsey, three granddaughters (Kristy, Amy, and Jill) and one great-granddaughter, Abby.

