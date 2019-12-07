Is 7-Eleven Open on Christmas Eve & Day 2019?

Christmas Eve is here, and if you’re looking for an early cup of coffee or a small snack to keep you going throughout the day, you’re in luck. 7-Eleven stores will be operating on normal schedules on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

A spokesperson for 7-Eleven reported that all stores would be open 24 hours this holiday season. Additionally, Heavy contacted 7-Eleven stores in Connecticut, California, Arizona, and Maine, and employees from all stores reiterated that 7-Eleven will be open 24 hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Read on for details.

There Are More Than 55,000 7-Eleven Locations in the World

Today, 7-Eleven is one of the world’s largest companies, with over 55,000 locations across the globe. The store operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, but there was a time when 7-Eleven only operated from 7am to 11pm.

While the store was founded in 1946, it wasn’t until 1963 that the doors were kept open all day and night.

A recent press release from 7 Eleven states that a holiday trip to 7-Eleven can get you everything from batteries to coffee to electronics and wine for a holiday party.

Jack Stout, 7‑Eleven senior vice president of merchandising, shares, “Each year, people are surprised to find that 7‑Eleven stores, though small in size, carry some of the biggest, hottest on-trend items… 7‑Eleven’s forward-looking product selection is curated by our merchandising team, who constantly track the latest movie and television releases, top social media fads, and emerging pop culture and flavor trends. Our goal is to surprise our customers every single time they walk in our store at just how many ways we answer a need or help them have a little fun.”

7-Eleven also offers some great gifts for white elephants, including gift cards, toys, stocking stuffers, and cookies. “Ugly sweater party and nothing to wear? 7‑Eleven has a do-it-yourself ugly sweater kit with baubles, bows, beads and more to temporarily transform any sweater to an ugly sweater. Other holiday accessories include headbands, hats, necklaces and LED holiday pins. The more, the uglier. Reversible Santa hats tell the world if the wearer has been naughty or nice, while plain Santa hats let the naughty stay incognito. And for extreme Christmas light viewing, grab some holiday 3D glasses.”

To find your local 7-Eleven store, click here.

Enjoy Any Hot Beverage for Just $1 With the App

At 7-Eleven, you can buy any hot size beverage for just one dollar. However, this only works for those with the 7REWARDS in the 7-Eleven app. This offer is valid until December 31. There are a number of exclusive member deals for those with the 7-Eleven app. As of December 18, 7-Eleven stores introduced gingerbread lattes at the beverage bar in participating locations.

Jacob Barnes, senior product director for proprietary beverages, states, “7‑Eleven was the first to offer coffee in to-go cups more than 50 years ago, and now, with more options than ever before, customers can create their perfect cup – with no lines, no waiting and prices that are one of the best values on the market.”

Be sure to stop by at your local 7-Eleven store this holiday season.

