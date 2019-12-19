FX’s ‘A Christmas Carol’ 2019 Cast Spoilers & Schedule

A Christmas Carol, FX’s twisted, new miniseries based on the novel by Charles Dickens, airs tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT. The description for the FX series reads, “FX’s A Christmas Carol is an original take on Charles Dickens’ iconic ghost story by Steven Knight (Taboo, Peaky Blinders). The FX Original movie is a spine-tingling immersion into Ebenezer Scrooge’s dark night of the soul.”

The network calls the series a “dark reimagining” of the classic tale, and features a star-studded cast, including Guy Pearce, Andy Serkis, Stephen Graham and more. Here’s what we know about the 2019 cast and schedule of A Christmas Carol:

Guy Pearce, Andy Serkis & Stephen Graham Are Among the Star-Studded Cast for FX’s Miniseries

The miniseries was written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and directed by Nick Murphy (The Awakening), according to the FX website. Knight is also known for his work on Taboo and the Apple TV+ series See. Executive producers include Knight, Tom Hardy, Ridley Scott, Dean Baker, David W. Zucker and Kate Crowe.

Check out the cast of the remake below:

Guy Pearce as Ebenezer Scrooge

Stephen Graham as Jacob Marley

Andy Serkis as Ghost of Christmas Past

Charlotte Riley as Lottie/Ghost of Christmas Present

Jason Flemyng as Ghost of Christmas Future

Joe Alwyn as Bob Cratchit

Vinette Robinson as Mary Cratchit

Kayvan Novak as Ali Baba

Tiarna Williams as Belinda Cratchit

Lenny Rush as Tim Cratchit

Johnny Harris as Franklin Scrooge

Pearce was skeptical about taking on the role of Ebenezer Scrooge at first, considering the dozens of adaptations of the story over the last several decades. However, once Hardy contacted Pearce about the project and he had a chance to read through the script, he was impressed with Knight’s take on the iconic character and was ready to jump in head first.

“I was doubtful for a minute, but of course, once I got into it and read it I thought, ‘Oh, this is too good, I can’t let this go,’” Pearce told the Los Angeles Times. “It was really great, even though it has been done and it’s been explored a lot. But I felt they were doing something new. The whole thing was just kind of exciting.”

The Miniseries Consists of Three Hour-Long Episodes, Which Will be Released as a Long Movie on FX

There are three episodes scheduled for the miniseries on IMDb at the moment, and all three are set to premiere tonight, according to the site. The premiere is expected to run for at least three hours, according to the FX schedule, and will conclude around 10:30 p.m. EST/9:30 p.m. CST.

The description for the series premiere reads, “The demons of greed are prevalent in Ebenezer Scrooge and his only saving grace is a series of visits from three ghosts.” FX’s synopsis for A Christmas Carol is even shorter and reads, “Ebenezer Scrooge experiences a dark night of the soul.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, this version of the story was created as a three-part miniseries for the BBC network and showcased as a complete film for FX, so there will not be any additional episodes released in the coming weeks. However, the network will re-air the series over Christmas week, so if you happen to miss the premiere tonight, you can catch it again next week.

Knight Plans to Adapt Several Dickens Novels Into Miniseries Over a Long Period of Time

FX’s A Christmas Carol | Official Trailer [HD] | FXThe spirits come for a bitter man's greed. Watch the OFFICIAL TRAILER for FX's "A Christmas Carol," premiering 12/19. #FXmasCarol Subscribe now for more FX’s A Christmas Carol clips: http://bit.ly/SubscribeFX FX’s A Christmas Carol is an original take on Charles Dickens’ iconic ghost story by Steven Knight. The FX Original Movie is a spine-tingling immersion into Ebenezer Scrooge’s dark night of the soul. The dark reimagining of the classic tale is produced by FX Productions in association with the BBC, Scott Free and Tom Hardy’s Hardy Son & Baker. Like FX on Facebook: http://bit.ly/FXNetworksFacebook Follow FX on Twitter: http://bit.ly/FXNetworksTW Follow FX on Instagram: http://bit.ly/FXNetworksInstagram FX’s A Christmas Carol | Official Trailer [HD] | FX https://www.youtube.com/user/FXNetworks 2019-11-20T18:29:47.000Z

Knight recently told the Los Angeles Times that he plans on adapting several Dickens novels into miniseries over the course of the next few years, ideally using the same repertoire of cast and crew, according to the publication.

“I’m a big admirer of Dickens, of the way he works,” Knight told the outlet. “Many people say that if he was alive today he would be writing in miniseries, because he wrote in episodes and he created indelible characters. I was keen to take advantage of the fact that television is now what it is, that there are now huge amounts of screen time so you can do the library of classics justice. I felt a good way to begin would be a short novel, which is ‘A Christmas Carol.’”

Tune in tonight, December 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT to catch the premiere of A Christmas Carol on FX. There will also be encores of the miniseries during Christmas week, according to the network. In the meantime, check out this author’s profile for more entertainment news and TV coverage.

