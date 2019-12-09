AdultSwim.com Alternatives: ‘Video Missing’ Error for Rick and Morty S4 Episode 4

If you’re trying to watch the new episode of Rick and Morty on AdultSwim.com tonight, then you likely weren’t able to because of an unexpected error. Fans are reporting that the episode won’t play on the website or on the mobile app. Read on to see what’s happening and to learn about streaming alternatives you might try for Season 4 Episode 4 of Rick and Morty.

Viewers Are Seeing an ‘Error Video Is Missing’ or ‘Video Has Failed to Load’ Message

If you try to play on the AdultSwim.com website’s Claw and Hoarder page, you’ll see an “Error Video Is Missing” screen. It looks like you can still hit play, but nothing happens if you try.

Unfortunately, this is an error being encountered by most people trying to watch the episode, whether live or shortly after the episode aired. Others are just seeing a black screen and nothing is loading at all when they click on the link to watch Episode 4 on AdultSwim.com.

The same type of error is happening on the mobile app too.

On the app, most people are getting a red screen and a “video has failed to load” error.

Typically, the Rick and Morty Streams webpage says that the new Rick and Morty episode will be available at 3 a.m. Eastern. But that page always has that message every day of the week, at least when this author has checked. But this is different from the Rick and Morty Videos page, where viewers with cable log-ins were previously able to watch the new episodes as they aired and after. It is this “videos page” that is displaying the unusual error today.

Unfortunately, if you don’t have a cable log-in, you wouldn’t be able to watch tonight’s episode anyway because the episodes are no longer being shown for free on the website or the app. But even if you do have a cable log-in, it wouldn’t have helped you watch the show live tonight or shortly after it aired.

AdultSwim.com has not yet commented on social media about the error or what might have caused it, as of the time of publication.

Alternatives for Streaming Tonight’s Episode

If you need an alternative for watching tonight’s episode, there are a few free trials that you can sign up for that would let you watch the episode.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles that all include Cartoon Network/Adult Swim. Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app. If you scroll to the end of the page, you can see details about signing up for a free trial.

FuboTV also includes Cartoon Network/AdultSwim in its main FuboTV bundle. Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app. If you go to the main Fubo TV page here, you’ll see an option for signing up for a free trial.

Cartoon Network/Adult Swim is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies. Hulu with Live TV doesn’t appear to have a free trial.

Many People Were Talking About the Error Tonight

Numerous people turned to social media to talk about the error they encountered tonight.

@adultswim new episode of #RickandMorty is not working! Heads up we're getting a video missing error on the Roku app.

RT if you are also having this problem — SignalsEverywhere (@SignlEverywhere) December 9, 2019

It’s appearing on different devices using the app or the website, including Roku.

There were a lot of comments on Reddit too.

If you’re wanting to watch the episode, it’s best to try one of the streaming alternatives and their free trials listed above.

