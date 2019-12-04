‘Alaskan Bush People’ Ami Brown: Health Update

Alaskan Bush People is heading into its 11th season on The Discovery Channel, and fans are curious about the health of the Brown family matriarch, Ami Brown, who was diagnosed with lung cancer in April 2017.

Fortunately, in December of last year, the family received news that Ami’s cancer was gone. Since then, all signs point to Ami being happy, healthy, and cancer-free.

Online Haters Believed Ami Was Faking Her Diagnosis for the Sake of the Show

As a March People article points out, some fans thought that Ami’s diagnosis was fake, and for the sake of reality television. In response to the accusations, Ami’s doctors at UCLA Medical Center released a statement verifying her diagnosis. The statement read, “Amora Brown was diagnosed with Stage III non-small cell lung cancer in April 2017… Treatment for her cancer included a four-month course of chemotherapy with radiation. Her disease responded well to the treatment, and, according to her UCLA oncologist Dr. Deborah Wong, she is now in remission. Although her most recent scans show no evidence of cancer, Amora will continue to be monitored closely by her medical team over the next several months.”

At one point in time, the cancer had Ami down to 77 pounds.

Unsurprisingly, the experience was taxing for the Brown family. Speaking to People in January of last year about his experience accompanying Ami to her treatments in the hospital, Billy Brown shared, “We kind of got to be friends with these people [also getting treatment.] You go in the same days, and you see a lot of them go way downhill, and you go in, and there’s a few of them you’re friends with, and then one day they’re just not there. We’ve been through a lot, and this has to be the hardest thing to face for all of us. But when faith is all you have, you’ve got to hold on to it.”

Speaking to the outlet in March, Ami shared that her cancer battle was, on the whole, “very scary.” She added, however, that she never gave up hope.

Ami’s Cancer Forced the Browns’ to List Their ‘Browntown’ Property

As The Inquisitr points out, Ami and Billy’s decision to list their Browntown property came as a result of a recommendation from Ami’s doctors. The outlet notes that after Ami was diagnosed with lung cancer, she rented a home near a hospital in Los Angeles. They write, “While Ami’s cancer is now in remission, her doctors still do not think it is a good idea for the family to live off the grid, away from easily accessible medical help. Her doctors advised the family that they could remain off-grid, but should move closer to other people, just in case the cancer came back.”

Because of Ami’s medical needs, the family left their Browntown location in Alaska for a 435-acre property in the North Cascade Mountains in Washington state. The focus of this season of Alaskan Bush People will be the family’s journey to create a self-sustaining village at North Star Ranch.

Billy and Ami, for one, have been considering northern Washington for a while. In February, Billy said of the new property, “There’s still pieces [of North Star] that, on purpose, we haven’t gone and seen yet so we can explore it later when Ami feels better.” He adds of his former home, “Alaska beat the crud out of me.”

Watch the Brown family adjust to life in their new home on season 11 of Alaskan Bush People, airing tonight on the Discovery Channel at 8pm ET/PT.

READ NEXT: Chris Harrison Girlfriend: Who Is the Host Dating?