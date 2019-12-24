Aldi Hours: Open or Closed on Christmas Eve & Day 2019

Aldi will be open for limited hours on Christmas Eve, and closed on Christmas Day, 2019. December 25 is one of only four holidays that the discount grocer closes for – most local Aldi chains will remain open for at least half days during almost every other federal holiday of the year.

However, if you’re looking to grab a few last-minute groceries on Christmas Eve afternoon, your local Aldi store will be open for limited hours on Tuesday, December 24. Aldi typically remains open for half-days on Christmas Eve (usually until 4 or 5 p.m.), although holiday hours will likely change depending on your location, so we always recommend calling ahead or checking online before stopping by.

When it comes to the holiday schedule for the food chain, the Aldi website reads, “All ALDI stores are closed on New Year’s Day, Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. All ALDI stores will be open limited hours on Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.”

The holiday hours for your local store can be found by using the store locator. Most Aldi stores are open until 8 or 9 p.m. during regular business hours, with limited hours on Sundays. Keep reading for details on Aldi’s holiday hours of operation:

Aldi is Open on all but Four Federal Holidays, Including Christmas Day, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving & Easter Sunday

The German grocery store chain usually remains open with regular business hours for most minor federal holidays, including Columbus Day, Veteran’s Day and Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday. Aldi remains open for limited hours or half days on Memorial Day, the 4th of July, and Labor Day, as well as Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Aldi stores were rarely open on almost any holiday until the last few years. The store used to be closed on New Year’s Day, Easter Sunday, Memorial Day, the 4th of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. The chain was occasionally open on Memorial Day, but that was at very limited stores, and never in the Midwest.

The Discount Grocery Changed Its Holiday Schedule in Recent Years

It was only in recent years that Aldi stores started remaining open on holidays like Independence Day, Christmas Eve, Memorial Day and Labor Day. The chain updated their holiday hours over the last few years and decided to remain open on most federal holidays, much to the dismay of Aldi employees, who used to enjoy having 11 guaranteed holidays off of work.

As a former Aldi employee, it was a bit disappointing when they first updated their holiday schedule and decided to remain open on most holidays. However, the grocery chain gave us the opportunity to volunteer to work on those days and offered a decent holiday wage to make up for it, and since the store was only open for half days, the transition wasn’t too bad.

If nobody volunteered to work, the stores would pick names at random; however, that didn’t happen often since the chain gave even part-time employees holiday pay and many of us were happy to volunteer our mornings for the extra money.

The Chain Believes in a ‘Faster, Easier & Smarter Way to Save Money’

Aldi believes in a “faster, easier and smarter way to save money on high quality groceries, and more,” according to the chain’s mission statement. “We believe we have the best quality products around. We’ve designed and tested our brands to meet or exceed the national brands in taste and quality,” the website states.

The store also offers a Twice as Nice Guarantee, which allows shoppers to return an item they aren’t satisfied with for a full refund and a replacement.

“We’re so confident in our products that every item in our stores is backed by our unbeatable Twice as Nice Guarantee. If for any reason you are not 100% satisfied with the quality of any product, we will gladly replace the product AND refund your money. To receive the Twice as Nice Guarantee, the product packaging and any unused product must be returned to your local ALDI store manager.”