‘All In the Family’ Cast: The Original Archie & Edith

All In the Family returns Wednesday night on CBS. The ’70s sitcom will be dusted off with a live holiday production that stars Woody Harrelson and Marisa Tomei as Archie and Edith Bunker. That said, some fans may be curious about the sitcom’s original cast, and which actors played the screen couple first. Read on for details regarding the original cast.

Carroll O’Connor originated the role of Archie Bunker. He played the grumpy patriarch during all nine seasons of All In the Family (1971-79) and all four seasons of the popular spin-off Archie Bunker’s Place (1979-83). For his work, O’Connor won the 1972 Golden Globe Award for Best Actor In a Television Series Comedy, and four Primetime Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actor In a Comedy Series in 1971, 1976, 1977, and 1978. O’Connor also took home the George Foster Peabody Broadcasting Award for Archie Bunker’s Place in 1980.

Norman Lear, the show’s creator, said that O’Connor was the perfect Archie Bunker from his first audition. “While I made the decisions, it was the gods at play, because nobody was responsible for them being in the business, around and available,” he told the Los Angeles Times. “Carroll O’Connor walked into my office, we shook hands, we sat down at a table, took out a script and started reading Archie Bunker, and as the character was later wont to say, ‘Case closed.’ I looked up to the heavens and said, ‘Thank God, Archie has arrived.’ ”

Carroll O’Connor Played Archie Bunker on 9 Seasons of ‘All In the Family’

O’Connor was a self-described liberal who maintained that he had nothing in common with the bigoted Archie. Still, he felt lucky to have landed a character that left such a significant impact on audiences. “I’ll never play a better part than Archie,” he said in 1994. “He was the best character, the most fulfilling character, and I never thought it was going to develop that way. There’s no role that can top that.” O’Connor died on June 21, 2006. He was 76.

Jean Stapleton originated the role of Edith Bunker. She appeared in all nine seasons of All In the Family, and a handful of episodes on Archie Bunker’s Place. Stapleton asked to be written out of the spin-off because she had grown tired of the character by 1979, and the writers subsequently killed her off.

Jean Stapleton Won 3 Primetime Emmys for Her Portrayal of Edith Bunker

Like O’Connor, Stapleton was the recipient of multiple awards during her time on All In the Family. She won three Primetime Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actress In a Comedy Series in 1971, 1972 and 1978, and was nominated four other times. She also won two Golden Globe Awards for Best Actress In a Television Series Comedy in 1973 and 1974, in addition to five nominations.

Stapleton said that she was proud of her stint on All In the Family because it tackled difficult subject matter on a weekly basis. “The civil rights issue went right through our series. There’s nothing like humor to burst what seems to be an enormous problem,” she told the Archive of American Television. “Humor reduces it to nothing and wipes it out. That’s what humor does. That was a great part of that show in terms of every issue.” Stapleton died on May 31, 2013. She was 90.