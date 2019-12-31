Is Amazon Delivery Running on New Year’s Eve & Day 2019-2020?

Although the holiday shopping season has officially come to a close, Amazon shopping is still going strong. If you’re waiting on a package, it’s important to know that Amazon is running delivery on New Years Eve, December 31, 2019, but they are not delivering on New Years Day, January 1, 2020.

It might seem like online shopping would slow down after Christmas, but in fact, it’s just as busy as ever with people splurging on purchases with gift money or gift cards. You might be one of many people waiting on a delivery as the holiday season continues.

Amazon released a statement to Heavy, which said in part, “For delivery during New Years, we are delivering on Dec. 31 but not on Jan. 1. Customers can find the delivery date for each item on the product detail page and again at checkout.”

Here’s what you need to know:

New Years Day Is a Shipping Holiday, But New Years Eve Is Not

Amazon runs delivery on New Years Eve, but not on New Years Day. So if you’re waiting on a package, it could arrive December 31, 2019. But if it doesn’t come by the end of the day, it likely won’t arrive on January 1, 2020. Amazon also ran deliveries on Christmas Eve, but not on Christmas Day.

The holiday shopping season was cut short this year. The time between Thanksgiving and New Years was six days shorter than in 2018, and the shortest season since 2013. Not only did that mean shoppers had nearly one week less to shop, (aside from early bird shoppers who started before Thanksgiving,) but it also meant delivery services had six fewer days to deliver a record number of packages, according to USA Today.

Amazon packages can be delivered as quickly as one day. Amazon Prime members receive free two-day shipping on many items.

Some Amazon Customers Receive Packages Directly From Amazon, While Others Are Served by USPS

New Years Day is a federal holiday, which means government offices are closed. However, private businesses may open or close as they wish. Some Amazon customers live in an area that is still serviced by their local post office. Many of these customers live in rural areas, or ordered a package from a third-party seller. Other customers have their deliveries run directly through Amazon. Some customers receive Amazon packages through FedEx. However, Amazon cancelled its FedEx delivery services for the Christmas season, according to USA Today.

Regular mail, or USPS delivery, follows the following holiday delivery schedule this year, according to its website:

Local Post Office Hours Post Office locations nationwide will be open on New Year’s Eve, Tuesday, December 31.

New Year’s Day, Wednesday, January 1, is a Postal holiday. Post Office locations are closed New Year’s Day.

All Post Office locations will open and resume regular mail delivery on Thursday, January 2, 2020. USPS Blue Collection Boxes

Blue collection boxes will be serviced on New Year’s Eve, Tuesday, December 31.

Mail will not be picked up from collection boxes on New Year’s Day, Wednesday, January 1.

Normal collection will resume Thursday, January 2, 2020. Regular Mail Delivery

Mail will be delivered as usual New Year’s Eve, Tuesday, December 31.

New Year’s Day, Wednesday, January 1, is a Postal holiday.

Regular mail will not be delivered New Year’s Day.

Priority Mail Express® mail will be delivered New Year’s Day.

Regular mail delivery will resume on Thursday, January 2, 2020.

