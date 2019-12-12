Angela Gutierrez Update on My 600 Lb. Life

Angela Gutierrez, star of the hit reality series My 600 Lb. Life, is the subject of tonight’s re-run episode of the show. The official TLC synopsis for tonight’s episode reads, “When Angela’s family is unable to accompany her on her weight-loss journey to Texas she is unsure what to do. At the last minute, she reaches out to an old flame, Eric, who still has love for her and is willing to make the trip.”

Angela weighed 608 pounds when she first started her journey to Houston to meet with celebrity bariatric surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, otherwise known as Dr. Now. The reality star had already undergone weight loss surgery in the past and had lost a significant amount of weight, but after a series of unfortunate events, including losing custody of her children and a suicide attempt, Angela gained most of the weight back over the years.

Unfortunately, there isn’t much of an update on Angela’s weight loss journey, as the reality star dropped out of Dr. Now’s program while her episode was still filming. A quick glance at her Facebook page and TikTok don’t show much of a change with the reality star since we left her in April, 2019. Here’s what we know:

She Headed to Houston With an Old Love Interest to Attempt to Get Her Life Back on Track

Angela decided to make a change after realizing that her commitment to her family has “forced her own health to take a backseat.” After Angela’s increasing weight made dealing with her multiple sclerosis issues more difficult, she decided to finally put herself first and started focusing on losing weight and getting healthy once again.

“It’s just not human to be this fat,” she told the cameras during her season 7 episode. “I’m not human.” She added, “This is it. If I don’t do this right now then just sign my death certificate.”

Right off the bat, Angela struggled to find somebody to accompany her to Houston as support during her journey; she didn’t want to ask her son Chris, who she felt like she had already relied on too heavily in the past, and her daughter had medical issues of her own to deal with. Luckily Angela was able to reach out to an old love interest, Eric, who still cared for Gutierrez and decided to tag along on the trip.

Angela Dropped Out of Dr. Now’s Program & Left Houston

Angela’s peak weight upon meeting Dr. Now was just over 600 pounds, so the doctor decided to see how much weight Angela could lose on her own, with the help of his strict diet and exercise program. Unfortunately, Angela didn’t do well without structure, and she didn’t end up losing almost any weight while she was working with Dr. Now. The reality star inevitably followed season 7’s Jeanne Covey in dropping out of his weight loss program after just a few short months.

These days, it doesn’t look like Angela is doing much in terms of a diet, although she did claim that she lost approximately 120 pounds since returning to Ohio, according to Starcasm. Angela hasn’t updated fans much on her weight loss journey since she quit Dr. Now’s program, so it’s unclear if the reality star is still working to lose weight. Her Facebook is instead filled with pictures of her children and family; she also shares plenty of memes, silly photos, and links to items for sale on Marketplace.

