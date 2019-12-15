Are Angela & Michael Married Today? 90 Day Fiancé Update

Angela and Michael, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, are still together today and going strong. It’s unclear at this time if the two have finally tied the knot, although promos for tonight’s episode show Angela trying on wedding dresses. Both of the reality stars have been honoring their nondisclosure agreements with TLC and haven’t given away any significant spoilers on their relationship so far, so fans will have to keep watching to see if the two finally get married this season.

Although the reality couple have had a tumultuous, rocky relationship throughout the years, they have overcome every obstacle thrown at them, including cheating scandals, Michael’s habitual lying and Angela’s fertility issues. Angela and Michael are actually hoping to have a child in the near future, despite Angela’s menopause symptoms.

Here’s what we know about Angela and Michael today:

Angela & Michael Have Been Preparing for the K-1 Visa

During last week’s episode of the show, Angela and Michael were preparing for Michael’s K-1 visa interview. Although he assured Angela that everything was going to be fine, she was convinced that he wasn’t totally prepared for the interview.

The reality star also made it clear that if the interview didn’t go well, she would leave her Nigerian fiance. “If Michael fails this interview, I told him, ‘we’re probably done.’ What else is there to do? I don’t have the strength. I’m not getting younger. It’s either the K-1 or K-done,” Angela noted during last week’s episode.

The couple is also facing a plethora of other issues during this season of the show. Another clip from the Season 7 trailer shows Angela confronting Michael on whether or not he still wants to get married, and he breaks down crying.

'90 Day Fiance' Season 7 Trailer: Angela Finally Brings Michael to the U.S. (Exclusive)The hit series returns to TLC for an all-new season, featuring lots of new couples, on Sunday, Nov. 3, at 8 p.m. ET. 2019-10-31T15:03:17.000Z

However, the 90 Day stars always end up working through their issues in the end. Angela admitted on the show that she still has “trust issues” with Michael, but despite the arguments they often have, they “always come back together. We still love each other,” she said last week. She also declared that Michael was her soulmate, gushing, “I finally found the one. I just felt it with the first kiss.”

They Are Planning to Start a Family in the Near Future

Angela Needs Her Daughter’s Eggs | 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 DaysBefore her trip to Nigeria, Angela must ask her daughter Skyla for the biggest favor imaginable. Stream Full Episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days: https://www.tlc.com/tv-shows/90-day-fiance-before-the-90-days/ Subscribe to TLC: http://bit.ly/SubscribeTLC Join Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/90DayFiance/ https://www.facebook.com/TLC Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TLC We're on Instagram! https://instagram.com/TLC 2019-08-12T16:30:02.000Z

During an earlier episode of Before the 90 Days, Angela and Michael sat down with Michael’s mother to explain that they were looking into alternate fertility options, if Angela isn’t able to conceive another child in the future. Although Michael’s mother suggested he impregnate another woman if Angela isn’t able to give him children (which obviously didn’t sit well with Angela), the two decided to make an appointment with a fertility clinic to see what their chances were.

The couple wasn’t sure they could conceive a child without the help of a donor egg or a surrogate mother, and the fertility clinic informed Angela that she only had one viable egg left in her body, so they asked Angela’s daughter Skyla if she would consider carrying the baby if they found a donor egg. She told Angela that she would consider “toting” the baby for her mother, but she wasn’t willing to donate one of her own eggs.

“In Nigeria, everyone is expected to have a child to carry on the name of the family. So, I was happy when Angela told me her daughter might carry our baby,” Michael said.

Tune in tonight at 8 p.m. EST on TLC to catch Angela and Michael on 90 Day Fiancé and see how their love story plays out in the end. Also, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage, and more!

READ NEXT: Robert’s Son Bryson’s Grandmother is Porn Star Stephanie Woodcock, aka Diamond Foxxx

