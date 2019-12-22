Are Angela & Michael Still Together on 90 Day Fiancé? 12/22/2019 Update

Angela and Michael, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, appear to still be together today, although they are facing some serious trouble in paradise during tonight’s episode of the show. The promo for episode 8 shows an excited Angela awaiting a call from Michael with news on the K-1 visa interview; sadly, it doesn’t look like it went well, as Michael breaks down sobbing during the call.

Angela was already worried Michael wasn’t taking the interview seriously enough before he met with the immigration interviewer. She also made it clear that if the interview didn’t go well, she would leave her Nigerian fiance. “If Michael fails this interview, I told him, ‘we’re probably done.’ What else is there to do? I don’t have the strength. I’m not getting younger. It’s either the K-1 or K-done,” the reality star noted during the episode.

Knowing Angela’s feelings on the K-1 visa interview and her threat to leave Michael if it didn’t go well, fans might be wondering what’s going on with the couple today, and if they are still together. Here’s what we know about Angela and Michael’s relationship today:

Angela Was Worried That Michael Was Going to Fail the K-1 Interview

What's new with Angela and Michael? Find out on a new #90DayFiance Sunday at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/NzzVEeFJrL — TLC Network (@TLC) December 8, 2019

Angela was already on edge about Michael’s K-1 visa interview during a recent episode of the show. Although Michael tried to convince her that he was ready for the interview, she worried that he wasn’t taking it seriously enough.

“Michael, let me tell you something I’m worried about – If you’re putting on a damn show, they going to know it and you’re going to be denied,” she warned him. “Don’t worry. I got this,” Michael responded, but Angela didn’t appear reassured.

“This interview is the last step to get the K-1 visa approved. It’s a yes or a no to come to the States,” Angela said during a confessional. “If he doesn’t take this seriously the government officials will not take it seriously and his ass gonna be denied!”

The Couple Appears to Still be Together Today

It’s unclear at this time if the couple has already married, or if Michael is officially living in the U.S. The reality stars are honoring their nondisclosure agreements and haven’t shared much in terms of their current visa status; however, both stars frequently post about each other on social media, so they appear to still be together today.

Judging by Angela’s Instagram profile, she and Michael appear to be happier than ever, despite the issues they are facing on the show. The Georgia native recently uploaded a collage of photos of the two in a bathroom, which was captioned with a series of hearts and kissing lips emojis. She also shared another collage of photos on December 21 with the caption, “Michael know his woman love some filet mignon muah ty baby,” so it also looks like Michael might finally be in the U.S., at least for the time being (unless she is visiting him in Nigeria again).

Although the two have had a tumultuous, rocky relationship throughout the years, they have overcome every obstacle thrown at them, including cheating scandals, Michael’s habitual lying and Angela’s fertility issues. Tune in tonight at 8 p.m. EST on TLC to catch Angela and Michael on 90 Day Fiancé and see how their love story plays out in the end. Also, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage, and more!

