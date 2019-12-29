Angela & Michael Visa Details & K-1 Update on 90 Day Fiancé

Angela and Michael, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, were given some bad news during last week’s emotional episode of the show. Michael received the results of the K-1 visa interview that the reality couple had been preparing for over the last few years of their relationship, and he was sadly denied; the Nigerian native broke down in tears while breaking the news to his longtime fiance during the call.

The denial came as a major shock to both Michael and Angela, as well as all of their fans at home who have been following their journey over the last several years. While the two were preparing for the K-1 interview, Angela told the cameras that if Michael was denied his visa, she was likely going to leave him. “If Michael fails this interview, I told him, we’re probably done,” she said during a confessional. “What else is there to do?…I don’t have the strength. I’m not getting younger. It’s either the K-1 or k-done.”

With Angela’s threat to leave her fiance fresh on everybody’s mind, fans might be wondering what’s going on with the couple today and if Angela did actually leave Michael following the bad news. Did the couple ever work out their issues with his visa, and are they still together today? Here’s what we know:

Angela Didn’t Leave Michael, Despite Her Threat to End Their Relationship if His Visa Was Denied

During the tearful phone call, Michael explained that he answered all of the interviewer’s questions, but that he was still denied. “I answered all the questions they had,” he told Angela on the phone. “That man that I interviewed, maybe he thinks I am lying or something.”

The reality star was sobbing through the entire conversation, and Angela told the cameras that she’s never seen him cry before, and that it was “painful” to see. She asked him why he was so upset, and if he thought she was going to leave him because of it, and he tearfully answered, “The time we spent. The money we’ve spent.” She comforted him by saying that nothing will keep them apart and that she’s dead-set of “figuring this out.”

“I don’t know what to say, I’m just disgusted,” she told her fiance. “You bet your ass I’m going to find a loophole. I don’t understand this.” She added, “I ain’t gonna sit down for this sh-t, you can believe that. Because I do pay f–king taxes and I pay a lot as a single freaking memaw.” She told Michael that she was going to speak with her lawyer and try to figure something out as soon as possible.

Michael Remains in Nigeria Today & the Reality Couple is Still Together

Michael took to his Instagram Stories in late December to provide fans with an update on his relationship with Angela. According to Reality TV World, Michael revealed he’s still in Nigeria for the time being, so it appears the couple still hasn’t worked out the finer details of his visa just yet.

“You all know now about the status of my visa… God knows the best… It’s okay. I’m over it. I’m over it. But it’s painful now,” Michael said during the four-minute long live video. When a fan asked Michael where Angela was, he replied, “I’m still in Nigeria. My visa was denied,” adding that fans should keep watching the show to see how things work out for the couple in the end.

“Thank you all for the support. I appreciate [the comments] and I know Angela does too,” the Nigerian native added. “Thank you very much. You all don’t know what goes on behind the camera. What you guys see is what you believe.”

Based on Michael and Angela’s united front, it appears they reality couple is still together today and trying to work out a way for Michael to come to the U.S. Despite her threat to leave him if he didn’t get approved for the K-1, Angela insisted she wasn’t going to give up on Michael and their future together during their conversation, so it looks like the two are still fighting for his visa.

