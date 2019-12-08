Angela & Michael K-1 Visa Details & Update on 90 Day Fiancé

Angela and Michael, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, will make their season 7 debut during tonight’s episode of the show. In promos for the upcoming episode, the two are preparing for their K-1 visa interview, and Angela doesn’t believe Michael is taking the interview seriously.

“This interview is the last step to get the K-1 visa approved. It’s a yes or a no to come to the States,” Angela says during a confessional. “If he doesn’t take this seriously the government officials will not take it seriously and his ass gonna be denied!”

With all eyes on the reality couple tonight, fans might be wondering where they are today, if they are still together, and if they were approved for their K-1 visa. Is the couple finally married? Here’s what we know:

Angela is Worried About Michael’s Readiness For the Interview

In the preview above, Angela is at home in Georgia and Michael is in Nigeria preparing for the K-1 visa interview. However, Angela worries that he isn’t prepared for the interview, and says that she’s “sweating to death worrying about this visa now.”

“We will be fine. There will be no problem,” Michael assures her during a video call. While he admits to being nervous, Michael says he’s confident that everything will work out and that they will finally be together in America.

“Michael, let me tell you something I’m worried about – If you’re putting on a damn show, they going to know it and you’re going to be denied,” she warns him. “Don’t worry. I got this,” Michael responds, but Angela doesn’t appear assured.

Angela adds that she will likely leave Michael if he doesn’t get approved for his visa. “If Michael fails this interview, I told him, we’re probably done. What else is there to do?…I don’t have the strength. I’m not getting younger. It’s either the K-1 or k-done.”

It’s Unclear at This Time if the Two Are Married or Living Together in America

It’s unclear at this time if the couple has married, or if Michael is officially living in the U.S. The reality stars are honoring their nondisclosure agreements and haven’t shared much in terms of their current visa status; however, both stars frequently post about each other on social media, so the couple appears to still be together today.

According to Cheat Sheet, if Michael does get approved for the K-1 visa, Angela expects him to help take care of her grandchildren while he looks for a job in the U.S. Angela’s daughter Scottie Deem is currently behind bars serving 2 years of a 20-year sentence for child molestation charges, according to People, so her children live with Angela and her daughter Skyla for the time being. Skyla also has children of her own, so it’s definitely a full house.

“Michael is going to be Mr. Mom,” Angela told producers during an earlier episode of the series. “It’s not going to be kick back, lay back playing Playstation and watching television.”

