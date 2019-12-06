How Was Angela Simmons’ Ex-Fiance Sutton Killed?

Angela Simmons has been mourning the death of her ex-fiance Sutton Tennyson on Growing Up Hip Hop. She’s spoken at length about her loss, and how Sutton’s death has caused her to reevaluate her priorities. Read on for a rundown of Sutton’s murder and the details surrounding it.

Sutton was shot and killed on November 13, 2018. People reports that Sutton was having an argument with another man that escalated, and led to thirteen shots being fired. Nine shots penetrated Sutton’s body, 3 of which did “enormous damage to his heart,” and he was dead by once the police arrived. The police announced that the suspect “sped from the scene in a car” after the shots ceased.

A week after the shooting, Michael Williams surrendered to the police. Williams’ lawyer Jackie Patterson said that he accompanied his client to the Atlanta Police Headquarters, and told the on-duty detectives not to question him. Williams was subsequently charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and murder. He pleaded not guilty to all charges. “We are fighting this case vigorously, all the way to a jury trial,” Patterson told People. “It’s gonna be a long process.”

On December 31, 2018, Angela took to Instagram to post a lengthy tribute to her ex-fiance. She thanked Sutton for being a good father to their son Sutton Joseph. “As this year comes to a close … I reflect on the most difficult hurdle I’ve ever had to face. And it’s losing my son’s father. To know that you are with us in spirit is sometimes just not enough,” she wrote. “But as the new year comes in I know that I will do my best carrying SJ with your strength and mine. And now being mommy and daddy to our beautiful son. Thank you for my best gift ever. SJ will forever carry your name. Rest now.”

On the one year anniversary of Sutton’s death, Angela posted a second Instagram tribute. “I want to let you know your baby boy is flourishing , he’s growing,” she explained. “He’s everything you knew he’d be and even more. I look at him everyday….and I see you so much . You’d be so proud of him. The way I’m proud of him.”

“He talks to me about you before bed. He’s adorable Sutton. There’s so much I want to tell you,” Angela continued. “But I know you are with us everyday. I can never repay you or thank you enough for the light you have brought to my life. He’s so precious. And we miss you. So much more to say. But thank you for everything. Gone but never forgotten.”