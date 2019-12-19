Angie J Update on My 600 Lb. Life

Angie J, whose full name is Angela Marie Dunham-Johns, is the subject of tonight’s re-run episode of My 600 Lb Life. The official TLC synopsis for tonight’s episode reads, “At over 600-lbs, Angie is trying to get to Houston to see Dr. Nowzaradan, in hope of getting weight loss surgery to save her life. But family conflict and disagreements may stop her from being able to do what she needs before she even gets the chance.”

Angie was 643 pounds when she first began her weight loss journey. The reality star was molested at a very young age, and then raped when she was 13-years-old, resulting in pregnancy. Angie gave her child away (as she was just a child herself at the time), but she considered the bond with her rapist her “first relationship.” She eventually turned to food to cope with her past, and quickly started gaining weight.

So what’s going on with Angie today? Since TLC is re-airing her episode tonight, fans might be wondering where she is now, and if she managed to lose any weight since she last appeared on the show. Here’s what we know about Angie’s life today:

Angie Was Very Combative With Dr. Now & Was Smoking Marijuana

Angie was one of the most controversial, combative subjects of Season 7, and the reality star left quite the impression on viewers. Not only did she accuse Dr. Now of “punishing” her with his weight loss goals, she frequently called his weight loss program “bulls–t” and refused to cooperate with his dietary restrictions.

She also called her husband a “loser” and “pathetic” when he wouldn’t go into a store for her, and she regularly berated her daughter Desiree, who was her primary caregiver at the time, according to Starcasm.

Dr. Now also accused Angie of using drugs while she was involved with his weight loss program. At one point, the doctor told her he could tell she was on drugs by the way she was talking and slurring her words on the telephone. After he ordered a toxicology test, it was revealed that Angie tested positive for marijuana use; she was also a heavy smoker throughout her time on the show.

She Appears to Have Lost Some Weight

Judging by her Facebook profile picture, Angie appears to have lost a few more pounds since her episode aired, despite only losing a total of 48 pounds during her journey with Dr. Now. Although there aren’t many full body or progress pictures of Angie on the social media site, it looks like she has lost at least some weight in her face, although it’s unclear how much exactly.

She frequently posts selfies on Facebook, and her fans often flood the comment section with encouraging words while praising how good the reality star looks. She also occasionally posts inspirational memes and referrals to her fan page.

Tune in tonight at approximately 10 p.m. ET on TLC to catch Angie’s journey on My 600 Lb. Life (the episode might be slightly delayed due to a sneak peak of the new season). In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for more entertainment news and TV coverage.

