Anna & Mursel 90 Day Fiancé Update: Are They Still Together?

Anna Campisi and Mursel Mistanoglu, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, met through a beekeeping Facebook page and had an immediate connection. Both reality stars are beekeepers and quickly fell in love after they started talking; Mursel hails from Turkey and Anna, a mother of three, lives in Nebraska.

Although the couple is facing some pretty significant issues on the show at the moment, including the fact that Musel has been hiding Anna’s children from his family, both of the reality stars wear wedding rings, which has us wondering if the two were already married prior to filming the show, and if TLC is just staging their storyline this season.

So what’s going on with Anna and Mursel today? Is the reality couple still together, and if so, are they already married? Here’s what we know about their relationship today:

Anna & Mursel Are Facing Some Obstacles Regarding Her Children

Although it’s clear that Anna and Mursel are head-over-heels crazy about each other, the couple has faced a plethora of obstacles since Anna’s Turkish fiance first arrived in the U.S. Besides a significant language barrier, Mursel decided against telling his family about Anna’s children, which has put a considerable strain on their relationship.

During an earlier episode of the show, Mursel told the cameras that he’s “trying to keep Anna’s kids a secret from [his] family,” because they are very religious and don’t agree with her lifestyle. Mursel added that he would “be very upset” if his family found out about Anna’s children, and that he might have to return to Turkey if his secret is revealed. He told Anna that he’d consider telling his family about the children in about ten years, but she thought it would be “impossible” to wait that long.

Anna’s mother doesn’t agree with Mursel’s choice of lying about her grandchildren, and it’s also made it difficult for her children to trust him. In the clip above, Anna’s mother asks her “don’t you think he should tell his family about your sons before you get married?” while her son adds that he doesn’t know “how much Mursel is really in love with my mom” during a confessional.

The Reality Couple is Still Together Today & Married

Both reality stars have been attempting to honor their nondisclosure agreements with TLC, so they haven’t been posting much on social media regarding their relationship. However, Mursel does list Nebraska as his home on Facebook now, so it appears the couple is still together and going strong today. Despite the issues Anna and Mursel face this season, Starcasm also reports that they were actually married in Nebraska on September 8, 2019, so it looks like they eventually found their happy ending.

As for the rings they wear on the show, Anna recently revealed that they are actually engagement rings, and are part of a Turkish engagement ceremony. She also announced that she and Mursel got engaged on September 8, 2018, so the couple married on their one-year anniversary. Check out her full explanation below:

I finally got the ok! I’ve gotten a lot of questions about the rings Mursel and I wear. In Turkey it is customary to have an Engagement ceremony. This involves exchanging rings,” Anna captioned a series of photos of the couple celebrating at a fancy event. A red ribbon is tied to both rings and the Elder of the family says a prayer and some words to bless the Engagement and the ribbon is then cut. Then the couple goes around and kisses the hands of the Elders. It is also customary for the guests to pin money on the newly Engaged couple. We didn’t go through the whole engagement custom which would also involve both families meeting and getting a blessing due to my family not being in Turkey. We were engaged September 8 2018! Hopefully this clears some questions.

