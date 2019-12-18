Anna Yourkin, Luka Magnotta’s Mom: Where Is She Today?

Anna Yourkin, the mother of Luka Magnotta, released a memoir on her son’s notoriety in 2018. She has not commented on the new Netflix docu-series about her son, Don’t F*ck With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer.

Yourkin released her memoir, My Son the Killer: The Untold Story of Luka Magnotta & 1 Lunatic 1 Ice Pick, with the help of co-write Brian Whitney, on November 6, 2018. Yourkin has described her relationship with her son “estranged,” but has also said in interviews that she will always love him.

Here’s what you need to know:

Yourkin Calls Herself a ‘True Crime Enthusiast’

In her author bio for the publisher Wild Blue Press, Yourkin writes, “I enjoy writing, creative art, music, martial arts, traveling, boating, cooking, gardening and nature. I am also a true crime enthusiast, I have spent a lot of time over the past 4 years studying the minds of criminals.”

In that bio, Yourkin confirms that she has four other children besides Magnotta, and has seven grandchildren. She writes,

I never completed high school but I did however earn several untitled degrees in the field of life. I am strong willed, curious, passionate and determined to a fault at times. I am young at heart and I enjoy life to the fullest. I informally counsel many people in need and I advocate for inmates in the correctional system.

Yourkin, on Her Son’s Conviction & Crimes: ‘The Aftermath Is Very Hard to Deal With’

In an interview with Global News 640, a Canadian news site, Yourkin said, “I’ve come to terms with the fact that my son was accused and convicted of first-degree murder. But the aftermath is very hard to deal with.”

Yourkin said that her son is still “loved,” further explaining, “Who the person my son son is, and has always been to me, he’s a wonderful human being.”

Later on in the interview, she said, “It wasn’t a question of forgiveness, I unconditionally love my son. I know we have a bond that can work through anything. So we did.”

Yourkin’s Book Details Magnotta’s Upbringing & Childhood

According to Yourkin’s book, Magnotta grew up homeschooled, and eventually moved out of his home to live with his grandmother at 16 years old, because Yourkin’s boyfriend, called “Leo,” was allegedly emotionally and physically abusive to him.

Magnotta’s parents were only teenagers when they had him; Yourkin was 16 years old, and his father, Donald Newman, was 17 years old. The pair would go on to have two more kids together, Conrad and Melissa. Per the book, Donald would eventually be diagnosed with schizophrenia, and the pair separated for good when Magnotta was 10 years old.