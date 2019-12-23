Is Applebee’s Open on Christmas Eve & Day 2019?

If you’re craving some Fiesta Lime Chicken, you might be wondering if Applebee’s is open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day for 2019. The good news is, all Applebee’s locations are open Christmas Eve, and select locations are open on Christmas Day, according to a statement from Applebee’s.

Applebee’s restaurants are independently owned and operated, so store hours vary by location. To check the hours at your local Applebee’s, check the Applebee’s store locator.

Applebee’s is also celebrating the holidays with drink specials through December.

A statement provided to Heavy said, “Select Applebee’s restaurants nationwide will be open on Thanksgiving (November 28) and Christmas Day (December 25) this year. All restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving Eve (November 27) and Christmas Eve (December 24), New Year’s Eve (December 31) and New Year’s Day (January 1), although hours may be reduced. Please contact your local Applebee’s for specific information on holiday hours: http://www.applebees.com/locations as each restaurant is independently owned and operated and hours vary by location.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Applebee’s Holiday Hours Vary By Location, But All Applebee’s Are Open On Christmas Eve

That moment when you realize you get a $10 bonus card when you give a $50 gift card. pic.twitter.com/bOJiB7XNeq — Applebee's (@Applebees) December 17, 2019

The hours at your local Applebee’s might be different this Christmas Eve, but all Applebee’s restaurants are open on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2019. The regular store hours for Applebee’s at most locations are 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday. To check the hours at your neighborhood Applebee’s, get the most up-to-date information on the Applebee’s store locator.

Select Applebee’s will be open on December 25, 2019, or Christmas Day. Check the restaurant locator to see if your local Applebee’s is open on Christmas.

Applebee’s Is Celebrating the Holidays With Merry Dollarita Drink Specials

The Merry DOLLARITA is a $1 pomegranate margarita mixed with tequila and triple sec, and it’ll help ease the stress of the holidays. #NeighborhoodDrink pic.twitter.com/5CYKsYNNcx — Applebee's (@Applebees) December 1, 2019

Applebee’s is serving up drink specials for the entire month of December. Celebrate the holidays at Applebee’s with the Merry Dollarita, a holiday-themed drink for only $1.

“The most wonderful time of the year has finally arrived,” an Applebee’s press release said. “The crisp feel of the air, the smell of cookies, the joy of spending time with friends and family … and the happiness that comes from getting a dollar drink at Applebee’s. Yep, you better believe it. Applebee’s latest Neighborhood Drink of the Month is here! Starting today, and for the rest of December, participating Applebee’s locations across the country are serving up the Merry DOLLARITA to help you say ho, ho, ho.”

The drink is a blast of holiday spirit, melding pomegranate and citrus to make your season cheery and bright.

“Served in a 10-ounce mug, the Merry DOLLARITA is a cheery blend of tequila, triple sec, lime juice and the popular seasonal flavor of pomegranate. This dollar drink has the perfect seasonal twist to get you into the spirit, and will make you wish you had written down a request for an endless supply on this year’s family gift list,” the press release said.

The corporate office called the drink “an unbeatable holiday bargain.”

“Come on in and deck the halls with Applebee’s Merry DOLLARITA this month,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s, in the release. “We are spreading the holiday cheer with an unbeatable holiday bargain that keeps giving back all month long. It’s time to eat, drink and be merry!”

