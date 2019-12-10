Ashley Benson Confirms She’s Still Dating Girlfriend Cara Delevingne

AfterCara Delevingne seemingly sent out a cryptic tweet with the following message, “Me and Ashley broke up,” users online were heartbroken to find out the she and actress Ashley Benson had called it quits, but also surprised, as it seemed out of character for the model to inform the world of their break-up via a blunt tweet.

Benson, 29, and Delevingne, 26, who met while filming the movie, Her Smell, first sparked relationship rumors back in August 2018, after paparazzi caught the two kissing in London. A month later, Benson confirmed the rumors on Instagram, commenting “mine” on one of the model’s photo, and they’ve been seemingly going strong ever since.

Even though the “break-up tweet” was only up for 20 minutes on the evening of December 9, fans of the couple hoped and prayed that the Carnival Row actress and girlfriend Ashley Benson were still together. Rumors continued to swirl even after the tweet was deleted, as neither Benson nor Delevingne followed up with an explanation or message about the mysterious tweet.

While many speculated that the odd tweet was nothing more than an account hack, the Pretty Little Liars actress thankfully put all the break-up rumors to bed via Instagram. On December 10, Benson shared a series of photos from Germany with friends Toni and Sarah with the caption, “I love Christmas. Berlin. Gluhwein. And these two.”

While Delevingne is not in the photos, a user online commented, “Did you break up with Cara?” from which Benson replied, “Nope.”

After Going Public With Their Relationship, Delevingne & Benson Openly Share Their Love For One Another

While the couple didn’t immediately put their relationship on blast, after the cat was out of the bag, the two embraced their love publicly. The first time Delevingne officially spoke of Benson, was when they both attended the TrevorLIVE Gala back in June.

After accepting the Trevor Project Hero Award Delevingne said in her speech, “I also have another very special woman in this room to thank, and you know who you are. She’s one of the people who helped me love myself when I needed it most and I really needed it. She showed me what real love is and how to accept it, which is a lot harder than I thought.”

In an August interview with Marie Claire she said of Benson, “We weren’t looking for it. It was really just very authentic and natural.”

Despite being major celebrities, the two Hollywood stars have a combined following on Instagram of nearly 65 million users, they do not constantly promote their relationship. While they don’t hide from the camera, the couple were seen cheering Serena Williams at the 2019 US Open, and regularly leave flirty messages on each other’s social media, Benson and Delevingne are nothing like a Bachelor Nation couple, sharing new photos together every day to promote brand deals.

Benson and Delevingne are one of Tinseltown’s favorite couples and they appear to be extremely happy and comfortable in the relationship, so it’s wonderful to know that they are still going strong.

