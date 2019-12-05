Athena Megaloudis, Gus Smyrnios’ Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Athena Megaloudis is Floribama Shore star Gus Smyrnios’ new main squeeze. But she won’t be appearing on season three because back when MTV was filming the reality series, Gus was still dating Lisa Burns — and of course, he was still flirting with his co-star Nilsa Prowant.

There is sure to be plenty of drama this season surrounding Gus’ love life, especially because Nilsa told Hollywood Life that Lisa was jealous of her previous relationship with Gus before season three filming even started.

That is bound to come to a head this season. But for now, here’s everything you need to know about his new girlfriend, Athena Megaloudis.

1. Athena is a North Carolinian

According to her Facebook profile, Athena is originally from Bayville, New York, but her family moved to Cary, North Carolina sometime during her childhood. Cary is a city of about 135,000 people that sits between Raleigh and Chapel Hill.

Her father is George Megaloudis, a financial advisor for Wells Fargo in Durham, NC, and her mom is Deana Megaloudis, who works as an assistant VP at Goldman Sachs.

She has two big brothers named Steven and Joseph. Joseph also works for Wells Fargo and Steven is a former coach at the Empire Soccer Academy.

2. She Goes to the University of Alabama

Despite her family all living in North Carolina, all the Megaloudis clan has donned the red and started chanting “roll Tide” because their sister started there in the fall of 2018.

Athena graduated from Green Hope High School in June 2018 and enrolled at Alabama for the following fall, starting on Aug. 21, 2018. It looks like her high school boyfriend was Brett Taylor, a hockey player from Coastal Carolina University, but obviously, the two have since broken up since she is now dating Gus.

It looks like Athena and Gus got together this past summer. He first appeared on her Instagram in July 2019. They can also be seen canoodling in September and October, dressing up as an inmate and corrections officer for Halloween this year. Then right before Thanksgiving, they got together to celebrate Athena’s 20th birthday.

3. Athena is an Alpha Phi

Upon starting college, Athena pledged and was accepted into Alpha Phi, a social sorority whose Beta Mu chapter is at the University of Alabama.

“I’ve always wanted a big sister and now I got the best one!” Athena writes about her big sister in the organization, Madi Blake. Athena also took her own little sister this fall, a girl named Sydney Buckley.

The Beta Mu chapter was actually embroiled in a bit of controversy back in 2015 when a recruitment video they posted on YouTube went viral for its lack of diversity and portrayal of women.

Alabama Alpha Phi 2015 Recruitment VideoCourtesy: Alpha Phi at University of Alabama on YouTube 2015-08-17T16:43:02.000Z

4. She’s an Award-Winning Cheerleader

In high school, Athena competed on the North Carolina Cheer Extreme Allstar Cougars, a competitive cheerleading squad that took second place at worlds in 2016.

Cheer Extreme Cougars WINS NCA after MUSIC CUTS OFF!! INSPIRING ~ AMAZINGFollow JTV on Instagram @JTNANG and Twitter @JTMONEY1967 for all your Cheer Extreme Video Updates! 2016-02-22T05:25:28.000Z

In 2017, she was a finalist in the U.S. Finals cheer group model search for who would become the next face of this cheer and dance organization.

Athena also represented her team at the World Finals in Florida in 2016, and she’s done a lot of modeling on the side, for brands like DIFF eyewear and Swoon Boutique.

Love reppin my amazing Cougar team at Worlds Finals in this stunning Varsity Uniform!!😍💙🌍 pic.twitter.com/wV9EYOortE — Athena Megaloudis (@athenaamaria_) April 25, 2016

5. You Can Buy Her Clothes on Poshmark

If you’re intrigued by Athena’s style game — she is a rocking model and influencer — you can own your very own piece of Athena’s wardrobe on Poshmark.

She is currently selling several Michael Kors purses, a couple black dresses, multiple tops and sweaters, T-shirts, sports bras and tank tops from her cheerleading days, and a couple of rompers.

In her profile, Athena writes that her favorite designers are Louis Vuitton, PINK Victoria’s Secret, Lululemon athletica, Free People, and Tory Burch.

READ NEXT: Are Gus Smyrnios and His Girlfriend Still Together?