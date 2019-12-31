What Banks Are Open or Closed on New Year’s Eve & Day 2019-2020?

What banks are open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, 2019-2020? With so many businesses, restaurants and federal services either closed for the holiday or only open for limited hours, you may be wondering if your bank is open this New Year’s Eve and Day. While many banks remain open for at least reduced hours on New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day is a federal holiday so most banks will be closed on Wednesday, January 1, 2020.
Some of the major banks closed on New Year’s Day include Bank of America, Chase, Wells Fargo, U.S. Bank, Capital One, PNC and TD Bank, among many others. Keep reading for details on banks that will be open on New Year’s Eve 2019 and closed on New Year’s Day, 2020:
Banks Open on New Year’s Eve, 2019
According to Go Banking Rates, the following banks will be open on New Year’s Eve for either regular business hours, or reduced hours:
- Bank of America: Normal branch hours
- Bank of the West: Normal branch hours
- BBVA USA: Normal branch hours
- BB&T: Branches open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- BMO Harris Bank: Branches open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Capital One: Normal branch hours
- Chase Bank: Branches open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Citizens Bank: Branches open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Fifth Third Bank: Branches open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Huntington National Bank: Branches open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- KeyBank: Branches open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- People’s Bank: Branches open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- PNC Bank: Most branches open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Regions Bank: Branches open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Santander Bank: Branches open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- SunTrust Bank: Normal branch hours
- TD Bank: Many branches open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- United Bank: Branches open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Union Bank: Many branches open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- US Bank: Branches open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Veritex Community Bank: Varies from branch to branch
- Wells Fargo: Branches open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Although the above stated banks will remain open on New Year’s Eve, some may have limited hours (or different open/close times) depending on your location, so we always recommend calling ahead or checking online to avoid wasting a trip. You can also click on each of the banks listed above for the correlating holiday schedule.
The Following Banks are Closed on New Year’s Day, 2020
Because January 1 is a federal holiday, most of the following banks will be closed on Wednesday, and will resume normal business hours on Thursday, January 2, 2020, according to My Bank Tracker. However, it’s worth nothing that many financial institutions have online and mobile banking options, as well as ATM machines that you’ll still be able to access — even if your local branch is closed.
- Bank of America: closed
- Bank of the West: closed
- BBVA USA: closed
- BB&T: closed
- BMO Harris Bank: closed
- Capital One: closed
- Chase Bank: closed
- Citizens Bank: closed
- Fifth Third Bank: closed
- Huntington National Bank: closed
- KeyBank: closed
- People’s United Bank: closed
- PNC Bank: closed
- Regions Bank: closed
- Santander Bank: closed
- SunTrust Bank: closed
- TD Bank: closed
- United Bank: closed
- Union Bank: closed
- US Bank: closed
- Veritex Community Bank: closed
- Wells Fargo: closed