What Banks Are Open or Closed on New Year’s Eve & Day 2019-2020?

What banks are open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, 2019-2020? With so many businesses, restaurants and federal services either closed for the holiday or only open for limited hours, you may be wondering if your bank is open this New Year’s Eve and Day. While many banks remain open for at least reduced hours on New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day is a federal holiday so most banks will be closed on Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

Some of the major banks closed on New Year’s Day include Bank of America, Chase, Wells Fargo, U.S. Bank, Capital One, PNC and TD Bank, among many others. Keep reading for details on banks that will be open on New Year’s Eve 2019 and closed on New Year’s Day, 2020:

Banks Open on New Year’s Eve, 2019

According to Go Banking Rates, the following banks will be open on New Year’s Eve for either regular business hours, or reduced hours:

Although the above stated banks will remain open on New Year’s Eve, some may have limited hours (or different open/close times) depending on your location, so we always recommend calling ahead or checking online to avoid wasting a trip. You can also click on each of the banks listed above for the correlating holiday schedule.

The Following Banks are Closed on New Year’s Day, 2020

Because January 1 is a federal holiday, most of the following banks will be closed on Wednesday, and will resume normal business hours on Thursday, January 2, 2020, according to My Bank Tracker. However, it’s worth nothing that many financial institutions have online and mobile banking options, as well as ATM machines that you’ll still be able to access — even if your local branch is closed.