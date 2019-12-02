Beardaments on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Beardaments is an ornament business founded by Jason McOmber. He will be appearing on Shark Tank to pitch the business, in the hopes that an investor will help him with exposure and distribution.

Beardaments manufactures ornaments that are designed to be hung from facial hair. These beard decorations are lightweight and are easily detachable. You can also get them in different colors. Read on to learn more about McOmber, his background, and how he plans to expand his business moving forward.

Here’s what you need to know about Beardaments:

1. Beardaments Manufactures Seasonal Beard Ornaments

Beardaments offers a variety of different beard ornaments. All of them have little clips that attach to the beard (minimum length one-half inch) easily and comfortably. The standard package comes with 12 ornaments: four green, four red, two gold and two silver, and costs $9.99.

Then there are options for lighted ornaments, which are the same size as the original ornaments and come with an on/off switch. Each lighted ornament has a battery inside, so one needn’t worry about getting wires tangled up in their facial hair. The lights package includes 6 lights, 3 red and 3 green, and 10 original ornaments, 3 red, 3 green, 2 silver and 2 gold, and costs $19.99.

In addition to beards, Beardaments can be used on mutton chops, women’s hair and pet’s fur. The official site also offers merchandise like sweaters, t-shirts, and hats that sport phrases like “make beards great again” and “don’t bust my bulbs.” Those interested in beard maintenance can also purchase beard combs.

2. McOmber Thought Up Beardaments After People Clipped Items to His Beard At a Christmas Party

McOmber details the events that led to Beardaments being founded on the official website. “On a cold Christmas night in Salt Lake City, Utah; there was an ugly sweater party,” he wrote, addressing himself in the third person. “After a few too many glasses of eggnog, people started clipping items in Jason’s beard, and Beardaments was born. Since that memorable day, Beardaments has been on a mission to leave no beard un-decorated for the holidays.”

McOmber began selling Beardaments out of a bag in 2015, and by the following year, he had come up with a package design for the product. The website provides a timeline of events, and states that the business got its big break in 2017, when “a couple dudes decided to put glitter in their beards and the video went VIRAL. Beardaments received over 100 million views online and was featured across the internet including Cosmopolitan, Diply, VT, Good Morning America, and UNILAD.”

3 McOmber Works As a DSI Sales Director In Addition to Running Beardaments

McOmber attended Weber State University, where he graduated with a degree in Technical Sales. He worked as the Vice President of Sales at Groove Satellite & Entertainment, where his responsibilities included managing “overall sales process and direction” and executing “the sales department go-to-market and operational strategies to achieve business objectives.” He maintained the position from 2010 to 2013, at which point he moved to DSI Systems, Inc.

McOmber has been with DSI Systems, Inc. since 2014, and his official title is Director of Sales. He lists his responsibilities on his LinkedIn profile, which include working “with independent DIRECTV/AT&T dealers across the country providing product/offer training, sales support, strategic advice, and sales expertise to help these companies grow their business,” as well as developing “multiple programs to assist with training/supporting AT&T on sales processes and procedures, and helping generate more DIRECTV business within AT&T.”

In the “About” section of his profile, McOmber states that he is a driven salesman with a track record for success. “Driven sales executive known for achieving results and delivering on profitable sales growth in highly competitive markets,” he writes. “A high-caliber communicator, negotiator and closer; is able to build relationships and use a consultative selling approach to develop long-term partnerships.”

4. Beardaments Has Reportedly Decorated Over 100K Beards Worldwide

McOmber states that the Beardaments has been a worldwide success, and has been purchased by thousands of bearded customers worldwide.

“Beardaments has already decorated 100,000 beards worldwide and counting! Shop among the light-up ornaments, beard glitter kits and other beard-related accessories to find your perfect holiday style,” he writes. “Beardaments’ unique products have received viral attention worldwide, and have been viewed online by millions. Let Beardaments help YOU Season Up Your Beard for the holidays!”

Beardaments also offers various oils and sprays to keep your beard healthy. The oils offered are natural and organic, and they moisturize your skin in addition to its beard-based benefits. These oil products include:

Beard-A-Mazing: An unscented oil that serves as a good starting point for newcomers to beard maintenance.

Beard-A-Mighty: A concoction that contains five natural oils, including avocado oil. The latter has a high fatty acid, which is great for hair health.

Beard-A-Mint: An oil with a peppermint scent. Perfect for those who wish to treat both their beard and their skin.

Beard-A-Moist: A base oil that keeps your beard from getting dry and itchy.

5. McOmber Is Looking for a ‘Shark Tank’ Investor to Help Him Expand His Business

McOmber has continued to have success with Beardaments online, but he is looking for a Shark Tank investor to help him expand, and presumably get his products into chain stores. McOmber has posted several images from his Shark Tank pitch on Instagram, but he has not yet been able to reveal the outcome of the pitch.

“Beardaments will be going into the Shark Tank and I’ll wearing tights in front of millions of viewers,” he humorously wrote in the caption. “Be sure to tune in on ABC and see if the sharks eat me alive!” Tonight’s panel of Shark Tank investors includes Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Robert Herjavec, Barbara Corcoran and Lori Greiner.