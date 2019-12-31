Best Buy Hours Open on New Year’s Eve & Day 2019-2020

Happy New Year’s! If you’re wanting to do some last-minute shopping for end-of-the-year specials, then you might be wanting to visit Best Buy. But are they open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day? The answer is yes.

Best Buy Is Open for New Year’s Eve & Day

A representative of Best Buy confirmed with Heavy that stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

So if you’re wanting to go shopping at Best Buy for the holidays, you can. The store will be open.

Best Buy offers a lot of specials for the holidays. Right now the store is having an Apple Event. This includes exclusive savings for MyBestBuy members with member pricing. You can also get rewards by buying Apple products with a My Best Buy Credit Card. The deals include a MacBook Pro where members save $400 or $1,000 on select models, an iPad Pro where members ave $150 or $200, and an Apple Pencil where members can save $10.

There are iPhone 11s where you can save up to $400 or buy or lease one and get a second for $0/month. A MacBook Air 13.3″ is being offered for $799.99, which is $200 off. And a 27″ iMac is being offered for $1899.99, which saves $100. AirPods Pro are also available.

Best Buy also offers ways that you can achieve your New Year’s goals. Certain fitness products offer professional fitness training without even having to leave your home. This can give you extra motivation to workout and stay on track with your goals. There are many healthy eating products too, like blenders, juicers, air fryers, and pressure cookers. Healthy aging products include hearing assistance devices, fall safety devices, social connection, smart reminders, and more. You can also create a cleaner space with air purifiers, sleep assistance devices and more.

There are a lot of special deals at Best Buy right now for the holidays. These include TVs that are marked down for special prices, the Xbox One X 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order console, Garmin wearables, select laptops for up to $200 off, an Amazon Echo Show 5, a KitchenAid for $199.99 (saving $300), and more.

You can also save up to 50% on select gaming accessories, get big-screen 4K TVs for under $500, and get a free $100 or $150 gift with qualifying appliance packages. Don’t forget savings on Switch games, cell phones deals, and PS4 and Xbox One games.

Of course, all deals are subject to change at any time.

As you can see, Best Buy is a great place to go for New Year or year-end shopping. They’re offering a lot of great deals right now on appliances, phones, computers, TVs, games, and more. So if you’re looking for something to do on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day, Best Buy can be a fun place to stop by and check out when you have the day off. With all these specials, it provides some of the best opportunities for holiday savings.

