Billie Eilish & Van Halen: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Billie Eilish was on the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” show at the end of November and Kimmel asked her some questions about music and musicians from 1984, when he was 17, the same age Eilish is now. Billie knew Madonna, but when Kimmel asked her if she could name a member of Van Halen, Billie answered, “Who?” Kimmel said he was going to start crying.
Fans of both Billie and Van Halen started voicing opinions about Billie not being able to name a Van Halen band member.
Here’s what you need to know:
1. Billie Eilish Is a Multiple AMA Winner & Released Her First Single When She Was 14
Eilish’s first hit single was Ocean Eyes, released when she was 14, according to Discogs. Her album, “When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go,” released in March,2019, had multiple singles.
Billie is known for having a unique sound and style. Her albums are all produced by her older brother Finneas O’Connell, according to Sound On Sound.
The two grew up in Los Angeles, in, according to Sound On Sound, “a rather bohemian household.” They were schooled at home by their parents who, says Sound On Sound, were actor-musicians. The parents permitted the siblings to explore whatever they were interested in, “especially if it had an artistic dimension,” says Sound On Sound.
2. Van Halen Made Its Debut in 1974
Van Halen had their debut album in 1974, according to Discogs. They are probably best known for Jump! Hot for Teacher, Panama, and others. They sold 80 million albums around the world as of 2007.
Band members include guitarist Eddie Van Halen (born in the Netherlands, according to Britannica), and drummer Alex Van Halen. Former members include David Lee Roth and Sammy Hagar.
Eddie and Alex Van Halen came to know music at an early age, according to Britannica. Their father was a jazz musician. When the family left the Netherlands for Southern Calisfornia in the 1960s, Eddie and Alex Van Halen became seriously interested in rock music, as it says in Britannica.
3. Billie’s Fans Say Leave Her Alone
Billie’s fans came to the singer’s defense on Twitter.
Those in the music business put things into perspective.
And others took the long view.
While others on Twitter suggested that maybe each musician should cover the other’s material.
And others asked what was the big deal?
An increasing number of opinions have been Tweeted since the Kimmel interview was aired and shared.
4. Van Halen’s Fans Also Weighed In
On Twitter, some fans of Van Halen were outraged that Eilish didn’t know Van Halen.
Still others were more subdued.
The Twitter discussion kept going long after Eilish’s answer to Kimmel’s Van Halen question.
5. Wolfgang Van Halen Says Billie Eilish is Cool
To stop the spiraling intense disagreement, Van Halen band member, Wolfgang Van Halen, came to Billie Eilish’s defense.
Wolfgang is Eddie Van Halen’s son with Valerie Bertinelli.
