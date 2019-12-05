Billy & Ami Brown’s Kids & Grandchildren: How Many Do They Have?

The Brown family is back for another season of Alaskan Bush People. Season 11 of the Discovery Channel series will kick off tonight, December 4, at 8pm ET/PT.

As the family makes their appearance on our television screens each week, people will likely become curious about the details of the Brown family. How many kids do the Browns have, for starters? Here’s what you should know:

Billy and Amy have 7 Children Together

Ami and Billy have seven children together: Matt, Bam Bam, Bear, Gabe (who is married to Raquell Parilla), Noah (who is married to Rhain Alisha), Bird, and Rain.

In January 2019, Gabe secretly married fiancée Raquell Rose Pantilla in an intimate ceremony. In June, they had a larger ceremony with friends and family to celebrate the marriage.

In September, news surfaced that Gabe and Raquell are expecting their first child together. The couple told People, “We’re so thrilled to share we’re expecting a new addition to our family this November.” Raquel added, “God has blessed us in so many ways and we can’t wait to meet our little one this fall.”

Noah, meanwhile, married Rhain Alisha in August 2019. They welcomed their first child, Elijah Brown, in February 2019, and another may be on the way. In May, a source told Radar, that Noah and Rhain are trying to conceive again. “They really want to have their children be close in age so that they can grow up together, like Noah and his siblings did,” the source said.

Bear Brown & Raiven Adams Recently Announced Their Pregnancy

In August 2018, Bear met Raiven Adams. The two got engaged very quickly, but called off the engagement just two weeks later. Now, they’re expecting a child together that is due in April 2020.

In September, Bear shared with People, “Raiven and I are excited to share we’re expecting a baby this spring! Even though we’re no longer together, we’re still friends and dedicated to raising a healthy and happy child.” He added, “Raiven will be an amazing mom and I will work my hardest to be the best dad I can be! Family is everything to me, and we appreciate everyone’s support as we figure out our new normal.”

Adams shared news of the pregnancy in an Instagram post that read, “Quickly after deciding friendship was best for us! We found out we had a little surprise coming our way. After a quick engagement because we felt that was the right thing to do. We talked about things, and ultimately decided being co parents was best for us as well as our baby. We are super excited, and surprised to announce this especially due to current events. We are excited to coparent as friends, and do our best to be the best we can be. We can’t wait to find out the gender! being in the earlier stages means a lot of sick and sleepless nights. 😴 That’s okay because you are for sure worth it!”

Raiven and Beat met at Noah Brown’s wedding. Bear says that although the two have decided not to be in a relationship, they’re excited to co-parent and raise their child as friends.

What else can we expect in the new season of Alaskan Bush People? As fans are well aware by now, the quickly-expanding family (they may only have one reported grandchild together, but that number will be changing in the coming months) has left Browntown in Alaska for northern Washington state in light of Ami’s recent struggle with cancer. The new season will show the family adjusting to life at North Star Ranch, where they are hoping to create a self-sustaining village.

Discovery writes, “This season also brings new wives and babies into the family. Brothers Gabe and Noah are settling into married life and beginning their journeys as parents in the wild. Noah moves forward with his plans to build a home and brings Rhain Alisha and Baby Elijah back to the mountain while Gabe and Raquel prepare for a Bush wedding along with the arrival of their baby.”

Be sure to tune in to a new season of Alaskan Bush People, airing tonight on Discovery at 8pm ET/PT.

READ NEXT: When Does ‘This Is Us’ Return?