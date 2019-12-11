Why Fans Think the Leopard on ‘The Masked Singer’ Is Billy Porter

The Masked Singer is just one week away from its season 2 finale, which means that fans of the show will soon know the celebrity identities of every contestant from this season. There are only 6 performers left in the competition, including the Leopard.

All season, the Leopard has stood out as the most regal and poised of all of the contestants, but it hasn’t been easy to predict who is behind the mask. The baroque-costumed Leopard’s emphasis on style and grace, matched with his skillful singing voice, has many guessing the Leopard is actually actor and singer Billy Porter.

So, is Billy Porter the celebrity disguised as the Leopard on The Masked Singer this season? We won’t know for certain until the Leopard is unmasked, but here’s what we know for now:

A Number of Clues Hint That the Leopard Could Be Billy Porter

As a Broadway musical star and gifted actor and singer, it makes sense that Billy Porter might be the voice behind the talented Leopard.

Through the season, clues have been dropped about the Leopard’s identity that make Billy Porter a great guess. The most obvious clue is the Leopard’s keen sense of style – in an early clue package, the Leopard said that while people tend to care about his “celebrity aspect,” “I really don’t care what they say about my style.” At every red carpet, Porter is known for his bold fashion choices, and fans know to expect something fantastically daring from him whenever he attends an event.

During the “super sneak preview,” the Leopard teased one clue that left a lot of people guessing. He said “I’ve been spotted with the president.” Well, this past October, Porter spoke at the third annual Obama Foundation Summit, so he clearly has a relationship with former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle.

Frequent references to the catwalk have been made, too. Could this be in reference to the title of the TV show Pose, on which Porter plays Pray Tell?

Billy Porter Claims That He Is NOT the Leopard on ‘The Masked Singer’

As convinced as you may be that Billy Porter is the Leopard, Porter himself is saying your guess is wrong. When asked by Distractify if he had any comment regarding the allegations that he’s the celebrity behind the Leopard mask, Porter said “I’ve never seen the show. I don’t know what it is about.”

He did reveal, however, that he has been approached by fans of the show who are convinced the Leopard is actually him: “This little kid screamed at me from the parade when I did the parade last week, on the float, asking me if I was the Leopard on The Masked Singer.”

Is he telling the truth, or is he just trying to throw fans off their tracks? It’s hard to say, and we won’t know for certain until the Leopard is unmasked. We do know, however, that he’s not the only celebrity denying their involvement in The Masked Singer season 2. Adrienne Bailon, who is one of the leading guesses for the Flamingo has denied that she’s on the show. So has Wayne Brady, who’s been pinned as either the Thingamajig or the Fox throughout the season.