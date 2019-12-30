Is Bob Evans Open on New Year’s Eve & Day 2019-2020?

If you’re done with cooking for this holiday season and prefer to eat out, Bob Evans is one of your options for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Heavy has confirmed with the company’s corporate office that all Bob Evans’ locations will be open for regular business hours for the holiday.

Most locations open at either 6 or 7 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. Check the hours at the location nearest you by clicking here.

Bob Evans is also offering a special discount for families with children to help ring in 2020.

Here’s what you need to know.

Kids Eat Free During Dinnertime On New Year’s Eve & Day

Bob Evans is promoting on its website that kids eat free on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. But be sure to read the fine print; the discount does not apply all day long.

If you scroll down on the site, you’ll see that the special does not apply for breakfast or lunch. Children eat free after 4 p.m. on both days. Families will receive one free kids’ meal with the purchase of an adult meal.

The children’s discount is also available for dine-in meals only. You’ll have to pay for all of the kids’ meals if you prefer to do take-out instead.

Bob Evans Is Still Promoting Its ‘Farmhouse Feast’ For New Year’s Dinner

Bob Evans is helping families serve a full meal without the need to cook. The restaurant is promoting its Farmhouse Feast on its social media accounts.

The packaged meal is available for pick-up or delivery. Find a location nearest you by clicking here.

The items are packed cold and will need to be heated up in your oven and on the stovetop before being served. Bob Evans explains on its site that customers should plan on heating the food for about two and a half hours. The Premium Feast serves 8-10 people and includes:

Slow-Roasted Turkey

Hickory-Smoked Ham

Corn

Bread & Celery Dressing

Mashed Potatoes with Gravy

Rolls

Green Beans with Ham

Cranberry Relish

Macaroni & Cheese

Pumpkin Bread

Pumpkin Pie

Double-Crust Apple Pie

Customers can also select meals that include only Slow-Roasted Turkey or only the ham. Those options do not include macaroni and cheese or the apple pie.

The Restaurant Chain Was Launched After Its Founder Began Making Sausage to Serve at His Diner

The Bob Evans restaurant chain dates back to 1948. Its founder, Bob Evans, owned a diner in Gallipolis, which is a small town located near the Ohio River in the southeastern portion of the state. He couldn’t find any “decent” sausage to serve at his diner. This inspired Evans to start raising his own hogs and create his own sausage on the family farm, located in Rio Grande, Ohio.

As explained on the company website, Bob Evans Farms was established in 1953 as the sausage business continued to expand. Evans then set up a restaurant called The Sausage Shop at his farm in 1962. The chain has grown significantly since then.

Today, Bob Evans has nearly 500 locations in 18 states. The chain is primarily found in the Midwest, the mid-Atlantic and the Southeast.