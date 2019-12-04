Bon Jovi’s ‘Unbroken’ Honors Veterans at Rockefeller Tree Lighting 2019

Jon Bon Jovi was a last-minute addition to the 2019 Christmas in Rockefeller Center tree lighting ceremony festivities on NBC, but it was definitely an addition worth making. The legendary rocker took the stage flanked by men and women of the United States armed forces to perform his new number that honors their sacrifice.

“Unbroken” is Bon Jovi’s latest single and it’s quite a departure from his classic hits. The song is an anthem meant to shine a light on veterans living with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

“This song is meant to honor America’s veterans and their service, but I also wanted to take an unflinching look at the reality of their daily lives and struggles,” said Bon Jovi in a statement ahead of the tree lighting ceremony.

On Monday’s (Dec. 2) CBS This Morning, Bon Jovi said he wrote the song from the perspective of a military veteran, which was a “difficult task” because he hasn’t served in the military.

“You have to be honest if you’re going to take on this task, and be truthful in its delivery, so that men and women who did serve will feel a pride when they hear this song,” said Bon Jovi, adding that he talked to the director of To Be of Service, the documentary for which the song was written, to get some advice.

“He gave me some key anecdotal lines the soldiers had discussed with him,” says Bon Jovi, adding that he knew he had to end the song with the line “I would do it all again” because that was what the service members kept saying over and over again when they were interviewed for the documentary.

“[T]o think that each of these men and women said the one thing is, that I would do it all again, when you’re making a record, usually you end it with the chorus. In this case, it was such a powerful line that while we were recording it, we said, no, this is the end of the song. The journey ends here, with the positivity,” says Bon Jovi.

The documentary, which was recently released on Netflix, chronicles the lives of war veterans who find solace in the service dogs that help them cope with PTSD as they try to return to civilian life.

