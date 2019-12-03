Brad Paisley’s Christmas Special 2019 Performers & Performances

For his very first musical variety special, Brad Paisley is pulling out all the stops. Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special is welcoming some of the biggest names in (and out) of country music. Here’s what you need to know about the hour-long showcase.

Joining the Grammy-winning Paisley are country star Kelsea Ballerini, the iconic Darius Rucker and band Hootie & the Blowfish, beloved pop group the Jonas Brothers, NFL legend Peyton Manning, ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, The Bachelor host Chris Harrison, prolific country artist Tim McGraw, and Paisley’s CMA Awards partner in crime herself, Carrie Underwood. They all come together in a boot-stomping, rocking good time that is definitely going to poke a little fun at Paisley himself.

“We were going ’round and ’round about what to call this, the title is a tough thing to get,” says Paisley in a pre-show featurette, adding, “We are putting on a full-blown production of humor and heart. The music is going to flip people out … it’s a musical showcase. My town, my friends. They’re all playing what they wanted to play, their way.

“This is just fun to go play music with friends. It’s rooted in Nashville,” adds country star Ballerini.

Rucker and the Jonas Brothers say that Paisley is the perfect host and executive producer for a special like this.

“Brad Paisley is the real deal. He’s so intelligent, his humor is so smart. I thought he was going to be the perfect host … Brad getting a special and letting me be a part of it just means the world to me,” says Rucker.

“He gets to combine all the things that make him special — acting, singing, also writing. His writing is really clever,” says Nick Jonas.

“I am so excited for Brad to be able to turn this fun, down-home country idea into a reality on ABC,” said Rob Mills, senior vice president, Alternative Series, Specials & Late Night, ABC Entertainment. “We all know him as an award-winning country superstar, and now we get the chance to see his comedic talents as he brings this variety special to life with the help of an incredible roster of A-list talent.”

