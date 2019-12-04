Brad Paisley Kids & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Brad Paisley is hosting an ABC special on himself tonight, December 3, at 8/7c. The hour-long ABC special, titled Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special, will “showcase the energy of Music City from Nashville’s iconic War Memorial Auditorium through a combination of Paisley’s signature humor, unexpected surprises, heartfelt field pieces, and rousing musical performances,” according to the ABC website.

In preparation for the special, fans might be curious about Paisley’s personal life; Paisley has been married to his wife Kimberly Williams since 2003, and the couple has two sons – William Huckleberry and Jasper Warren. Here’s what you need to know about Paisley’s wife, children and family life:

Paisley First Spotted His Wife in the Movie Father of the Bride

Paisley first fell for his future wife when he saw her in the film Father of the Bride, according to Good Housekeeping. Paisley was 19-years-old when he first glimpsed his wife, and was actually on a date with another woman. He decided to take his date to see Father of the Bride, which was Williams’ film debut.

A few years later, Paisley’s girlfriend had left him for his best friend and he was feeling miserable and alone. He was 23 and living in Nashville at the time and decided to go see the sequel to the movie on his own. While watching Williams on-screen, he thought she seemed like a good person.

“She seems like a great girl — smart and funny and all those things that are so hard to find,” the country singer said, according to Good Housekeeping.

He Cast Williams in the Music Video for a Song About the Film

Fast-forward five years, Paisley’s career was taking off and he had just released his album Part II. The album featured songs about his ex-girlfriend, including a song about the film Father of the Bride, so while Paisley was figuring out who to cast for the music video, Williams came to mind.

“It felt natural to ask her to be in it,” he told Good Housekeeping. “Even though I didn’t know if she was married, divorced, or just out of rehab.” Paisley decided to take a chance and reached out to Williams about the music video, and the two quickly hit it off.

According to the publication, when Paisley told Williams he was finally coming to Los Angeles to visit, she didn’t hesitate to ask him to dinner. “He was such a polite Southern gentleman,” she said of her future husband. “I was getting impatient.”

The Two Have Been Married Since 2003

After their first dinner date, Paisley and Williams knew they had something special. Paisley decided to take Williams on a walk down the Venice Beach pier one night, where he talked about how they were meant to be together, and he vowed he would never hurt or. Six months later, he took Williams down to the same pier and proposed, Good Housekeeping reports.

The couple was engaged for six months before they tied the knot. According to the publication, since the two both attended separate churches, both of their pastors co-officiated the wedding. The couple was married on March 15, 2003.

They Welcomed Their First Son in 2007 & Named Him After Huckleberry Finn

The happy couple welcomed their first child to the world on February 22, 2007. According to Country Rebel, they named him after Mark Twain’s character Huck Finn from the novel of the same name, Huckleberry Finn. Paisley and Williams call him “Huck” for short.

“He’s William Huckleberry Paisley, as in Huckleberry Finn — a reference to a spirit of adventure I hope he embodies,” Paisley said of his first son. “I can see him now — out playing in the woods, taking chances.“

Jasper Warren, Their Second Son, Was Named After Paisley’s Grandfather

Their second son, Jasper Warren, was born in Nashville on April 17, 2009. The couple decided to pay tribute to Paisley’s grandfather, who gave Paisley his first guitar and encouraged him to pursue a music career, according to People.

