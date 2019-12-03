Does Brian Have to Leave Below Deck? Does He Quit or Get Fired?

In a preview for tonight’s episode of Below Deck, Brian worries that a seemingly innocent cut on his leg could have serious repercussions. In a preview for this evening’s episode, Brian says he’s going crazy sitting in bed, waiting for his leg to heal.

“The thought is going through my head that I’m gonna lose my job,” he tells cameras. “But that’s not even the worst part. I’m literally getting to the point where I may lose my leg.”

Will Brian lose his job? How is his leg today? Here’s what we know:

He Received an Antibiotic Injection

When the doctor arrived on board, Brian received an antibiotic injection. The doctor told Captain Lee Robach that Brian would likely make a recovery, however, a preview for tonight shows that Brian isn’t doing so well.

Brian is clearly getting frustrated being cooped up in a small room, and he is just as worried about his time on the boat being cut short due to the injury.

While we won’t know until tonight how things pan out, it seems likely that Brian makes a full recovery. A recent Instagram photo shows him seemingly bearing his full body weight on both legs, suggesting his leg is doing well today.

Is He Dating a Charter Guest?

While some fans may be concerned with Brian’s leg, others are focused on his budding relationship with charter guest Kimberley Kirk, who appeared on the November 18 and November 25 episodes of the series.

After the show on November 25, Brian appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and a caller asked about his potential romance with the charter guest. Brian responded, “Kim and I are very good friends… And that’s all I’m gonna say about that.”

When Kate Chastain later appeared on the show, she said, “I don’t know the current status, but I think they’re both very attractive people.”

On July 11, Brian posted a picture of the two on Instagram. Kimberley then did the same, posting a picture of her and Brian at a baseball game.

The two have not posted pics of one another in the past few weeks, though, hinting at the fact that their romance may have come to an end.

What else is on deck for tonight’s episode? According to Decider, an exclusive look at tonight’s episode shows Tanner making a move on Simone. The two ‘celebrate’ by making out.

In a preview, Tanner tells Simone, “I want to hook up with you so bad.” She responds, “Do you?” After they kiss, Simone tells the cameras, “Finally! Like, damn son, you took your time.”

Courtney, however, doesn’t seem to be a fan of the public displays of affection. She says, “Gross. Clearly, these two aren’t afraid of PDA. PDA to me is a handhold or peck. It should never go further.”

How will things pan out on tonight’s episode of Below Deck? Be sure to tune in to Bravo at 9pm ET/PT to find out.

READ NEXT: Ty England: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

