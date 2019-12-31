Buffalo Wild Wings Open Hours on New Year’s Eve & Day 2019-2020

Do you want your New Year’s Eve party with a side of Spicy Garlic or Mango Habanero? Then Buffalo Wild Wings is the place to celebrate, as the sports bar chain will almost certainly be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

A rep for the company tells us that just to be safe, you should contact your local Buffalo Wild Wings because “holiday hours actually vary by location,” but most B-Dubs are going to be open their normal hours for New Year’s.

We did, in fact, call a dozen Midwestern locations and found that every single one of them is open their normal hours: 11 a.m. to midnight or 1 a.m., depending on the location. Some stay open to 1 a.m. We were also told by the ones that are open until midnight that they would not kick anyone out prior to 2020’s official start, so if you want to ring in the new year at a Buffalo Wild Wings, you probably can.

Specials running right now at Buffalo Wild Wings include getting a $5 bonus for every $25 worth of gift cards you buy; the featured draft beer is the Slightly Mighty Lo-Cal IPA from Dogfish Head Brewery; the domestic beers of the month are Bud Light and Budweiser; the craft beers of the month are Stella Artois and Stella Artois Legere; and, as always, Tuesdays are buy one, get one free on traditional wings (at participating locations), so you can really chow down on New Year’s Eve if you want.

New Year’s Eve marks the end of a calendar year on the Gregorian calendar, the calendar first introduced in 1582 by Pope Gregory XIII, after whom it is named. Most countries celebrate the final day the year with parties, social gatherings, festivals, and/or fireworks. It goes by many names the world over, including Hogmanay in Scotland, Calennig in Wales, Baharu in Indonesia and Malaysia, Silvester in many European countries, Reveillon in France, Portugal, and Brazil, Kanun Novodgo Goda in Russia, and Omisoka in Japan.

Kiritimati, Tonga, and New Zealand are some of the first places to celebrate New Year’s Eve because they are located just west of the International Date Line, while the U.S.’ Baker Island is one of the last places to celebrate because it is just east of the International Date Line. Interestingly, because of the way the International Date Line jogs around a bit, Kiritimati is actually east of Baker Island.

In the United States, New Year’s is traditionally celebrated with parties and “drops,” the most famous of which is the ball drop held in New York City’s Times Square. But there are dozens of other “drops” held across the country, including a conch drop in Key West, Florida; a peach drop in Atlanta; an Indy car drop in Indianapolis; an acorn drop in Raleigh, North Carolina; a moon pie drop in Mobile, Alabama; a fleur-de-lis drop in New Orleans, a “Glowtato” drop in Boise, Idaho; and a tortilla chip drop in Tempe, Arizona, which is tied in to the Tostitos Fiesta Bowl game of college football.

New York also rings in the new year with a “Midnight Run” around Central Park that includes a fireworks show. Other fireworks displays around the country include shows at the Disney theme parks, the Las Vegas strip, and the Chicago “Chi-Town Rising” event.

