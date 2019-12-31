Is Burger King Open or Closed on New Year’s Eve & Day 2019-2020?

Burger King is open on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, 2019-2020, so if you’re looking for a quick snack on your way to celebrate the holiday, BK has you covered. However, the burger chain may have reduced, or even extended hours on New Year’s Day depending on your location, so we recommend calling your local restaurant to check the hours before heading out to grab a bite to eat.

Although the fast food chain doesn’t normally close down on major holidays, Burger King is chain-operated and hours are often limited to allow employees to spend time with family, so it doesn’t hurt to check with your local Burger King before making the trip.

Most Burger King stores are open between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. on weekdays, with some restaurants remaining open later on weekends. You can find the hours and locations of your local Burger King here.

Here’s what you need to know about Burger King’s holiday schedule, hours and history:

Burger King Typically Remains Open For Most Major Holidays & Only Reduces Hours on Christmas Day, Thanksgiving & New Year’s Day

According to Store Business Hours, Burger King rarely closes on holidays, although the chain does often adjust its hours of operation, depending on your location. “Burger King typically does not close for the holidays,” the site reads. “The restaurant chain operates on reduced hours during observed holidays. The observed holidays include Christmas Day, Thanksgiving Day and New Year’s Day.”

The Holiday Hours states that Burger King remains open for regular business hours on the following holidays: Martin Luther King Day, Presidents’ Day, Good Friday, Easter Sunday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veteran’s Day, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

The majority of the restaurants are franchised, so holiday hours and schedules are often left up to the franchise owner’s discretion. The restaurants also operate under the guidance of the corporate headquarters, so there is some basic consistency between stores.

McDonalds, Starbucks, Pizza Hut & Domino’s Pizza Will Also Be Open on New Year’s Eve & Day

The burger chain states on it’s website that they are “a business that’s 100% built on the energy and hunger of its people,” and the franchise has been “building a worldwide reputation for the delicious, fresh, great-value food since 1954.”

Burger King’s website doesn’t list an extensive history of the fast food chain other than what’s stated above, but the site does have a simple note about the restaurant’s roots. “Founded in 1954, BURGER KING is the second largest fast food hamburger chain in the world. The original HOME OF THE WHOPPER, our commitment to premium ingredients, signature recipes, and family-friendly dining experiences is what has defined our brand for more than 50 successful years.” The site adds that more than 11 million visit Burger King restaurants on a daily basis.

If you’re not craving Burger King, other fast food restaurants that typically remain open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day include McDonald’s, Starbucks, Pizza Hut, Domino’s Pizza, and Little Caesars, among others.