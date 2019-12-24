Bvlly Dead: Rapper Killed in Oshawa Shooting on Christmas Eve

Bvlly, the Toronto-based rapper, was shot dead in a Christmas Eve attack in Oshawa, Ontario. The rapper, whose real name was Jahquar Stewart, was 24 years old.

The Durham Regional Police Service said in a statement that Bvlly had been found dead in a home in the northern section of Oshawa around 3 a.m. on December 24. Police said the home was located the vicinity of Simcoe Street North and Britannia Avenue West in north Oshawa. Officers had responded to the scene after receiving a call of shots fired.

Police have no suspects in the killing. Anybody with any information regarding the shooting is asked to call Det. Lock of the Homicide Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5418 or Det. Moore at ext. 5326. While anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at http://www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca and tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.

Bvlly released his first single in 2018. It was titled, “No Light Bag.” The rapper released his first album, “Made in Austria,” in September 2018.

