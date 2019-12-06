How to Stream & Download Camila Cabello’s ‘Romance’

Camila Cabello is set to release her second studio album. The album is titled Romance, and it will be the pop star’s first release since 2018’s Camila, and was preceded by the singles “Liar,” “Shameless” and “Senorita” featuring Shawn Mendes.

Romance will be released at 9 p.m. PT on Thursday (December 5) or midnight ET on Friday (December 6) depending on your time zone. We’ve listed all the different platforms that the album will be released on, and the ways in which you can listen below.

Cabello told Elle that her romance with Shawn Mendes inspired a lot of the writing on the album. “Honestly, this past year and a half was the first time I really experienced falling in love with another person,” she explained. “I think there is so much more depth to love when you know you are in it with another person. You have so much more to say—I think that’s what makes me emotional.”

“There was a time when I was listening to these songs that I had to turn the album off. I had to let go emotionally—I sat there and cried so much,” Cabello added. “I feel an undeniable truth that the album has captured the essence of me at this point in my life. I always think, ‘Could I be more honest? Could I be more open?’ I feel like I’ve done that even better than on my first album. It feels like when I’m 80 years old, I’ll look back and think, ‘Wow,I remember this time; I remember how I felt. I remember that night. I remember that moment.’ It’s pictures of my life—I love it.”