Camila Cabello Tour 2020 Dates & How to Buy Tickets

Camila Cabello is one of music’s most popular artists thanks to a string of hits and her much publicized relationship with Shawn Mendes. With the release of her new album, Romance, the singer is prepared to hit the road for a world tour that covers new songs as well as her top singles. Read on to learn where Cabello will be visiting in 2020 as part of the Romance tour.

Cabello Is Interested in Fan Reactions to Romance

With the release of the album Romance, Cabello has found a way to gauge fan interest. Those opinions could play an important part in which songs make it on to the final setlist. “Romance is finally out. this is all yours now. please tell me everything you think, I’m dying to know,” she wrote on Instagram. Followers were quick to offer their positive reactions to the new material. The first chance to see what songs have made the cut could be her appearances at holiday events in 2019.

The Tour Begins in Europe

The singer is starting out in Europe with a long list of dates. Oslo, Norway sees the first show of the year, with this portion of the tour concluding in Madrid, Spain. In between, fans can expect to see Cabello in the UK, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Ireland, and Switzerland.

Tue 05/26/2020 Oslo Spektrum Arena AS Oslo, Norway

Sat 05/30/2020 Mercedes-Benz Arena Berlin, Germany

Mon 06/01/2020 Resorts World Arena Birmingham, United Kingdom

Tue 06/02/2020 First Direct Arena Leeds United Kingdom

Thu 06/04/2020 Manchester Arena Manchester, United Kingdom

Mon 06/08/2020 3Arena Dublin, Ireland

Tue 06/09/2020 The SSE Hydro Glasgow, United Kingdom

Thu 06/11/2020 The O2 – London London, United Kingdom

Mon 06/15/2020 Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands

Tue 06/30/2020 Palau Sant Jordi Barcelona, Spain

Wed 07/01/2020 WiZink Center Madrid, Spain

The United States and Canadian Dates Begin Later in 2020

Cabello takes a month off from touring before starting out her North American tour in Vancouver, BC. Current dates have the tour running into December 2020. Fans coming out to see her perform can expect the same honesty she’s shown in recent interviews. “No matter who the person is or how much I want to impress them, I’m not going to let that rule how I act, how open I am, or what my opinion is. I’m just going to be myself. I listen to my gut. That’s all I can do,”Cabello told Elle. Those sentiments extend to her relationship with Mendes, who might not be making an appearance on this tour. ‘As much as I love my fans, and as much as I love people, I like to live my life as normally as possible. In a relationship, it makes me feel uncomfortable to invite everyone in on that”

Wed 07/29/2020 Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC

Fri 07/31/2020 Angel Of The Winds Arena Everett, WA

Sat 08/01/2020 Moda Center Portland, OR

Tue 08/04/2020 Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA

Wed 08/05/2020 Chase Center San Francisco, CA

Fri 08/07/2020 Staples Center Los Angeles, CA

Tue 08/11/2020 Pechanga Arena San Diego San Diego, CA

Wed 08/12/2020 Gila River Arena Glendale, AZ

Fri 08/14/2020 Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT

Sun 08/16/2020 Pepsi Center Denver, CO

Tue 08/18/2020 Dickies Arena Fort Worth, TX

Wed 08/19/2020 Toyota Center Houston, TX

Fri 08/21/2020 AT&T Center San Antonio, TX

Fri 09/04/2020 Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON

Sat 09/05/2020 Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI

Tue 09/08/2020 Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN

Wed 09/09/2020 Allstate Arena Rosemont, IL

Fri 09/11/2020 TD Garden Boston, MA

Sat 09/12/2020 Place Bell Laval, QC

Tue 09/15/2020 Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA

Wed 09/16/2020 Capital One Arena Washington, DC

Fri 09/18/2020 Madison Square Garden New York, NY

Tue 09/22/2020 Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN

Wed 09/23/2020 Infinite Energy Center Duluth, GA

Fri 09/25/2020 Amway Center Orlando, FL

Sat 09/26/2020 American Airlines Arena Miami, FL

Sat 12/05/2020 Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI

How To Buy Tickets

Tickets for both European and North American dates are available through Live Nation and Ticketmaster. Some of the announced shows are standing only, with no assigned seating provided. Presales were offered on advances purchases of Romance and other special giveaways or special deals may be announced later in the tour. In addition to standard tickets, this tour is offering collectors tickets, VIP packages, and platinum tickets.