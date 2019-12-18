Candice Patton: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Candice Patton, a popular actress from CW’s The Flash, is finding her name in headlines for news other than her budding career. The 31-year-old is embroiled in rumors that she had an affair with NBA free agent JR Smith, who is married and has three children with wife Jewel Harris.

Patton has yet to comment on the cheating rumors, and for those who’ve never watched her playing reporter Iris West on the superhero series, a high-profile casting since her character is white in the comic books, the five-time Teen Choice Award nominee may seem like a bit of a stranger.

Here’s what you need to know about Candice Patton….

1. She Guest-Starred on BET’s ‘The Game’

Before entering CW’s superhero universe, where she’s portrayed Iris West on Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and Arrow, which has since catapulted her to stardom, she guest starred as Tori on BET’s popular series, The Game. Her other TV credits include appearances on Grey’s Anatomy, One Tree Hill, and CSI: Miami.

Her first ever acting gig was a series regular role on the soap, The Young and the Restless, where she played the role of Robin from 2004 to 2005. Before nabbing a part on The Game, she had a three-episode arc on HBO’s Entourage as Dan Coakley’s Assistant.

2. Patton Launched An Online Site ‘Shethority,’ To Empower Women

Shethority is an online collective that aims to inspire other women, and to empower themselves. Along with fellow CW stars Emily Bett Rickards, Caity Lotz, Chyler Leigh and Melissa Benoist, Patton helped launch the platform in 2017 with the goal of providing women (and men) an inclusive space to talk with one another and take away that feeling of isolation that women feel often in society.

In an interview with Haute Living Patton said, “It’s been great to see male and female fans of the DCTV world connect through Shethority and find a safe space to talk about and learn about the empowerment of women.”

3. Patton Studied Theatre at Southern Methodist University

Candice Kristina Patton was born on June 24, 1985, in Jackson, Mississippi, but spent her formative years in Plano, Texas. She attended college at Southern Methodist University, which is located in Dallas, where she appeared on stage in the school’s theatre production of Shakespeare’s “Titus Andronicus.”

In that same production, Patton shared the stage with actor Michael Urie, who went on star in Ugly Betty alongside America Ferrara, and Brian J. Smith, who starred on the new Stargate.

4.Patton’s Dog Zoe Has Her Own Instagram Account

While it was her adorable dog who first tipped off users on Instagram that she may be having an affair with JR Smith, after the NBA player featured the pup in a since deleted video story, Zoe is Patton’s beloved dog, whos own fame on the social media site.

While Patton has 1.3 million followers on Instagram, Zoe has an impressive 35K followers, and her mom regularly updates her page with cute photos.

5.Patton Is Single & Has Never Publicly Dated Anyone

Despite her private life becoming a major trending story, Patton has never been publicly linked to anyone since entering Hollywood.

She explained to Haute Living, “I am very private and very old school about how much access people should have. I always want to have a connection with my fans and show appreciation but at the same time there is a difference between me the actor and me the person. And it’s important for me to have boundaries. I don’t want to share everything about my life with the public and so I constantly battle with the line of engaging with fans and protecting myself and my mental health.”

Even back in a 2015 interview with Glamour, she spoke of he life being single. “I have been single for so long,” Patton said. “It’s so hard to meet people. It’s terribly hard… I’m always working. I’m definitely looking!”

