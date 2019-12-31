Is Carrabba’s Open on New Year’s Eve & Day 2019-2020?

Carrabba’s is OPEN on New Year’s Eve 2019 but CLOSED on New Year’s Day 2020. The Italian grill will be altering its regularly scheduled hours of business, but customers will still be able to drop by until the New Year. Read on for a complete rundown of the Carrabba’s holiday schedule.

New Year’s Day is among the major holidays that Carrabba’s closes down for, with some of the others being Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Holiday Shopping Hours reports that the other holidays Carrabba’s remains open for includes:

OPEN FOR BUSINESS

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (MLK Day)

Valentine’s Day

Presidents Day

Mardi Gras

Fat Tuesday

St. Patrick’s Day

Good Friday

Easter Monday

Cinco de Mayo

Mother’s Day

Memorial Day

Father’s Day

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Halloween

Veterans Day

Black Friday

Cyber Monday

Christmas Eve

New Year’s Eve

CLOSED FOR BUSINESS

New Year’s Day

Independence Day (4th of July)

Thanksgiving Day

Easter Sunday

Christmas Day

That said, restaurants may operate on holiday schedules with reduced hours, and some locations will open late and/or close early. Because of these reasons, it’s a good idea to check whether your nearest location is following similar hours before heading there to get pasta or whatever your favorite Carrabba’s dish may be.

You can access the store locator page by clicking here. We put some random locations into the store locator page. It turns out that most Carrabba’s locations are open, but we advise that you put in your city and zip code regardless, to see what hours are listed on the website. Most locations will operate between the hours of 11 a.m. and 10 p.m.

History of Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Carrabba’s Italian Grill was founded on December 26, 1986 by John Charles “Johnny” Carrabba III and his uncle Damian Mandola. The first location was in Houston, Texas, and the chain was renamed “Rosie Carrabba’s” in honor of Damian’s sister Rosie Mandola. The family detailed their rise to prominence on the official Carrabba’s website.

“Carrabba’s was born in 1986, making full and faithful use of the family’s hundred-plus years of cooking traditions,” the site reads. “One thing led to another and they soon had a second location that was as popular as the first. In 1993 a joint venture partnership was formed with Outback Steakhouse, Inc. Under the partnership ten locations were opened in Houston and Florida. Then in January 1995, OSI acquired the rights to develop Carrabba’s nationally.”

Many of the recipes that are used for the Carrabba’s menu are those of Damian’s mother, Grace. The recipes were also featured on the PBS cooking show Cucina Sicilia, which is hosted by Carrabba and Mandola. “For Johnny and Damian, good cooking also requires a knowledge and appreciation of people and their needs,” the site adds. “Because the right food for the right occasion can never be taken for granted. No wonder that these two life-affirming men have made decades long careers in the restaurant business.”

Today, Carrabba’s Italian Grill has over 250 locations worldwide.

READ NEXT: Is Cheesecake Factory Open on New Year’s Eve & Day 2019-2020?