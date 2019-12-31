Is Chick-fil-A Open on New Year’s Eve & Day? What Hours?

Is Chick-fil-A open or closed on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day 2019? You’re in luck. Yes, Chick-fil-A restaurants are open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day 2019. However, the hours aren’t the same for each.

That might surprise some people because the chain is famously closed on Sundays and religious holidays. However, New Year’s isn’t the latter, so you can expect to find Chick-fil-A open. That comes directly from the chain’s public relations team. However, there are restricted hours at some locations on New Year’s Day, so don’t expect to find regular hours. It’s always a good idea to call ahead before going to your specific location of interest.

Chick-fil-A revealed, “Good news! If you’re looking to end 2019 with a Nugget Tray or ring in 2020 with Waffle Fries, Chick-fil-A will be open for both. Most Chick-fil-A locations will be open on New Year’s Eve from 6:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., while on New Year’s Day, most restaurants will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.”

Continued Chick-fil-A: “Remember that hours vary by restaurant location, so be sure to check with your closest Chick-fil-A to see if they are open on New Year’s.” The restaurant wrote: “5, 4, 3, 2, 1 … Happy 2020 from Chick-fil-A!”

You Can Check Holiday Hours & Locations on the Chain’s Website for Individual Restaurants

How can you check the locations and hours for Chick-fil-A? You can do so here.

Chick-fil-A restaurants often close on holidays, especially religious holidays; for example, the restaurant chain was closed on Easter Sunday 2019. It’s not a given, though, that Chick-fil-A will be closed on every religious holiday, either. For example, Chick-fil-A was open on Good Friday. However, Christmas is a big deal to Chick-fil-A.

Chick-fil-A has confirmed was closed on Christmas Day 2019, however.

Chick-fil-A Is Famously Closed on Sundays – All Sundays

Is there really anything better than a fall picnic in the park? pic.twitter.com/8E4sYc0VWR — Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) November 2, 2018

Chick-fil-A has a reputation for being closed on days when other chain restaurants might not be. For example, the chain is never open on Sundays. As with Christmas Day, that’s a religious decision. Not being open on Sundays is unusual in the industry. The chain’s website explains the history of that decision; it dates back to the founder, Truett Cathy.

“Our founder, Truett Cathy, made the decision to close on Sundays in 1946 when he opened his first restaurant in Hapeville, Georgia. Having worked seven days a week in restaurants open 24 hours, Truett saw the importance of closing on Sundays so that he and his employees could set aside one day to rest and worship if they choose – a practice we uphold today,” the restaurant chain’s website explains. You can watch a video that explains that rationale here.

Chick-fil-A is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “We’re proud of our Georgia heritage, and more specifically that we call Atlanta our hometown,” its website explains. “Our headquarters, known within the company as the Support Center for restaurant Operators, is located just outside of downtown. We are partners with the greater Atlanta business community in philanthropic endeavors, working to stimulate the local economy through job creation, as well as leading stewardship initiatives intended to leave Georgia better than we found it.”

READ NEXT: The Man Who Stopped the Texas Church Shooter.