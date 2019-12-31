Is Chili’s Open on New Year’s Eve & Day 2019-2020?

2020 is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than with a trip to Chili’s? Most Chili’s restaurants will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, but some locations will be operating on a limited schedule.

Heavy contacted Chili’s locations in New York City, and they shared that the chain would be open during its regular hours– 11am to 11pm, on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. In Houston, Texas, a store employee shared that it would also be running on a regular schedule and closing at 11pm. While most Chili’s locations will be open on New Year’s Eve and Day, you should check your local store before bundling up and heading out. To find a Chili’s near you, click here.

Chili’s Festive December Drinks

Tuesday is the last day to stop by for Chili’s festive holiday drinks– the franchise’s famous December 2019 drink is the Berry Blitzen ‘Rita. The cost of the holiday drink is just $5.

This holiday season, Chili’s is offering more than just that– with each $50 gift card you purchase, you will receive a free $10 e-bonus. The deal applies online-only, and terms and conditions apply. You can also visit Chili’s for Happy Hour food and drink specials. Each location has a different happy hour special for food and drinks, and include items from $5 Tito’s Bloody Mary and 1800 Blood Maria to $3 Large Domestic Draft Beers.

According to the company’s website, Chili’s first location opened in 1975 in Dallas, Texas. The hope of Larry Lavine, who founded the company, was to create an informal but full-service dining restaurant that offered food at an affordable price. Today, there are over 1,600 Chili’s locations across the world. About half of those are company-owned, and the other half are franchised.

What Else Is Open on New Year’s Eve & Day?

This year, TGI Friday’s will also be open on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day and will operate on a normal schedule. A store employee in NYC shared with Heavy, “TGI Friday’s is open 365 days a year, and will run on a normal schedule this holiday season.” An employee in Amherst, New Hampshire, seconded that.

And if you’re looking for some caffeine to keep the day going strong, look no further than Starbucks or Dunkin’ Donuts. Most Dunkin’ locations will be open on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, and some will still operate on a 24-hour schedule.

What about Starbucks? When Heavy reached out to the franchise, they said in a statement, “We are happy to welcome customers on New Year’s Eve in select store locations. Store hours vary by location, and stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs.” You can use this Starbucks store locator to check the hours of your local Starbucks coffee store on New Year’s Eve.

The good news is that while some stores and locations across the country will be operating on a limited schedule to honor the holiday, most will be open for at least a majority of the day to cater to its hungry, busy cystomers.

