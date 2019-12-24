Is Chipotle Open on Christmas Eve & Day 2019?

Chipotle is open on Christmas Eve, but closed on Christmas Day 2019. The Mexican grill will be altering its regular hours of business, but customers will still be able to come in and enjoy a burrito up until midday Christmas Eve. Continue reading for a rundown of the complete Chipotle holiday schedule.

All Chipotle locations will close at 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and they will be closed all of Christmas Day. They will resume standard hours of operation (10:45 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.) on Thursday, December 26, or the day after Christmas. The list of holidays that Chipotle remains open for includes:

OPEN FOR BUSINESS

New Year’s Day

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (MLK Day)

Valentine’s Day

Presidents Day

Mardi Gras

Fat Tuesday

St. Patrick’s Day

Good Friday

Easter Monday

Cinco de Mayo

Mother’s Day

Memorial Day

Father’s Day

Independence Day (4th of July)

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Halloween

Veterans Day

Black Friday

Cyber Monday

Christmas Eve

New Year’s Eve

CLOSED FOR BUSINESS

Thanksgiving Day

Easter Sunday

Christmas Day

That said, restaurants may operate on holiday schedules with reduced hours during ‘open’ holidays, and some locations will open late and/or close early. It’s still a good idea to check whether your nearest location is following similar hours before heading there to get a burrito or whatever your favorite Chipotle order may be.

You can access the store locator page by clicking here. We put some random locations into the store locator page. It turns out that many of the Chipotle locations are closed, but we do recommend putting in your city and zip code to see what hours are listed on the website.

Despite being closed on Christmas Day, Chipotle is offering some seasonal deals. They are offering holiday catering, which provides a number of different options and can serve up to a minimum of 10 people. “Be the holiday hero with Chipotle Catering,” the site reads. “Skip the guesswork and get the perfect crowd-pleasing spread delivered for nonstop compliments all night long.”

Chipotle Mexical Grill History

Chipotle was founded by Steve Ellis on July 13, 1993. Ellis opened and maintained 16 locations in Colorado, and then proceeded to sell part of his stock to McDonald’s corporation in 1998. By the time McDonald’s fully divested itself from Chipotle in 2006, the chain had grown to over 500 locations worldwide.

Ellis served as the CEO and chairman of Chipotle until 2017, when he stepped down and handed the reins to current CEO Brian Niccol. The latter closed down 65 under-performing locations in 2018, telling CNBC that he felt those particular locations were not benefiting the franchise as a whole. “I found skills gaps in many areas and insufficient data for decision making that have held us back from reaching our potential,” Niccol explained. “There was no validated menu innovation pipeline, a general lack of customer understanding, and no real process for scaling and commercializing innovation.”

“While the app experience that was rolled out late last year is best-in class, in many of our restaurants, it is unclear to our customers where to pick up that order,” Niccol added. “Which detracts from the experience.”

The franchise now has 33 locations outside of the United States, with 19 in Canada (Ottawa, Toronto, Markham, Vaughan, Mississauga, Oakville, Vancouver), 6 in the United Kingdom, 6 in France, and 2 in Germany.