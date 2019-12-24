What Banks Are Open or Closed on Christmas Day 2019?

Christmas is a federal holiday, which means that most banks are CLOSED.That said, a few do choose to stay open, so it is best to check with your local branches to make sure. Online banking and ATMs will remain open, as always, though transactions like money transfers may not show up or become available until the next business day.

Banks that are closed on Christmas Day 2019 include Citibank, Bank of America, Keybank, Citizens Bank, Capital One, Chase, TD Bank and Wells Fargo. Go Banking Rates reports that additional banks are closed as well. The full list includes:

A-C

Ameris Bank

Bank of America

Bank of Hawaii

Bank of the West

BB&T

BBVA

BMO Harris Bank

California Bank & Trust

Capital One Bank

Chase

Chemical Bank

Citibank

Citizens Bank

The Columbia Bank

Comerica

D-G

Dime

Dollar Bank

ESSA Bank & Trust

F&M Bank

Farmers & Merchants Bank

Fifth Third Bank

FirstBank

First Citizens Bank

First Commonwealth Bank

First Merchants Bank

Great Western Bank

H-R

Hancock Whitney

Heritage Bank

HSBC

KeyBank

Kitsap Bank

M&T Bank

Merchants & Marine Bank

NBT Bank

Peoples Bank

People’s United Bank

PNC Bank

Regions Bank

S-Z

Santander Bank

SunTrust

TCF Bank

TD Bank

UBank

UMB

Union Bank

United Fidelity Bank

U.S. Bank

Wells Fargo

Westfield Bank

WSFS Bank

Zions Bank

While these banks will be closed on Christmas Day, many of them will open for reduced hours on Christmas Eve. Bank of America, Bank of the West, Capital One and Chase will be open for business between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. You can check out the Christmas Eve hours for your designated bank below:

A-F

Bank of America – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bank of the West – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

BBVA – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

BB&T – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

BMO Harris Bank – 8 a.m to 3 p.m. (locations may vary)

Capital One – 9 a.m to 2 p.m.

Chase Bank – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Citizens Bank – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (locations may vary)

Fifth Third Bank – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

G-Z

KeyBank – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

People’s United Bank – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PNC Bank – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Regions Bank – 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Santander Bank – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SunTrust Bank – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

TD Bank – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

UBank – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Union Bank – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

US Bank -10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (locations may vary)

Wells Fargo – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

While most banks will be closed for the holiday season, there are still numerous ways that you can access your money. The aforementioned ATMs will still be available to use, as they operate 24/7 and only require that you know your PIN.

Mobile banking apps like Venmo and PayPal are still operational on Christmas Day, as are money orders. If you need access to cash and your bank has already closed, you can go to a Walmart store on Christmas Eve. Go Banking Rates does note that Walmart will only cash MoneyGram money orders.

Christmas Day is the last federal holiday of the year that banks observe. The other federal holidays include: New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Presidents’ Day, Labor Day, Independence Day, Columbus Day, Memorial Day, Veterans Day and Thanksgiving Day.