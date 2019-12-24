What Banks Are Open or Closed on Christmas Day 2019?

Christmas is a federal holiday, which means that most banks are CLOSED.That said, a few do choose to stay open, so it is best to check with your local branches to make sure. Online banking and ATMs will remain open, as always, though transactions like money transfers may not show up or become available until the next business day.
Banks that are closed on Christmas Day 2019 include Citibank, Bank of America, Keybank, Citizens Bank, Capital One, Chase, TD Bank and Wells Fargo. Go Banking Rates reports that additional banks are closed as well. The full list includes:
A-C
- Ameris Bank
- Bank of America
- Bank of Hawaii
- Bank of the West
- BB&T
- BBVA
- BMO Harris Bank
- California Bank & Trust
- Capital One Bank
- Chase
- Chemical Bank
- Citibank
- Citizens Bank
- The Columbia Bank
- Comerica
D-G
- Dime
- Dollar Bank
- ESSA Bank & Trust
- F&M Bank
- Farmers & Merchants Bank
- Fifth Third Bank
- FirstBank
- First Citizens Bank
- First Commonwealth Bank
- First Merchants Bank
- Great Western Bank
H-R
- Hancock Whitney
- Heritage Bank
- HSBC
- KeyBank
- Kitsap Bank
- M&T Bank
- Merchants & Marine Bank
- NBT Bank
- Peoples Bank
- People’s United Bank
- PNC Bank
- Regions Bank
S-Z
- Santander Bank
- SunTrust
- TCF Bank
- TD Bank
- UBank
- UMB
- Union Bank
- United Fidelity Bank
- U.S. Bank
- Wells Fargo
- Westfield Bank
- WSFS Bank
- Zions Bank
While these banks will be closed on Christmas Day, many of them will open for reduced hours on Christmas Eve. Bank of America, Bank of the West, Capital One and Chase will be open for business between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. You can check out the Christmas Eve hours for your designated bank below:
A-F
- Bank of America – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Bank of the West – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- BBVA – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- BB&T – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- BMO Harris Bank – 8 a.m to 3 p.m. (locations may vary)
- Capital One – 9 a.m to 2 p.m.
- Chase Bank – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Citizens Bank – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (locations may vary)
- Fifth Third Bank – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
G-Z
- KeyBank – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- People’s United Bank – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- PNC Bank – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Regions Bank – 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Santander Bank – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- SunTrust Bank – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- TD Bank – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- UBank – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Union Bank – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- US Bank -10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (locations may vary)
- Wells Fargo – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
While most banks will be closed for the holiday season, there are still numerous ways that you can access your money. The aforementioned ATMs will still be available to use, as they operate 24/7 and only require that you know your PIN.
Mobile banking apps like Venmo and PayPal are still operational on Christmas Day, as are money orders. If you need access to cash and your bank has already closed, you can go to a Walmart store on Christmas Eve. Go Banking Rates does note that Walmart will only cash MoneyGram money orders.
Christmas Day is the last federal holiday of the year that banks observe. The other federal holidays include: New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Presidents’ Day, Labor Day, Independence Day, Columbus Day, Memorial Day, Veterans Day and Thanksgiving Day.